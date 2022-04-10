Hickory earns series win to start SAL season

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads notched their second straight victory, winning 5-2 to cap a three-game series with the Winston-Salem Dash on the road Sunday. The South Atlantic League contest was played in front of 2,297 fans at Winston-Salem's Truist Stadium.

Hickory (2-1) outhit the Dash (1-2) 11-6, with five Crawdads recording two hits apiece. Thomas Saggese, Jake Guenther, Frainyer Chavez, Chris Seise and Scott Kapers finished with two hits each — including home runs from the latter two players — while Cristian Inoa had the remaining hit for the visitors.

Relief pitcher Josh Smith (1-0) earned the win for the Crawdads following 1 2/3 scoreless, hitless innings with one strikeout and no walks. Meanwhile, Eudrys Manon picked up his first save of the season thanks to a scoreless, hitless ninth inning.

Hickory opens its home slate with a 6 p.m. contest against the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods on Tuesday before continuing the six-game series with five more games through Saturday. On the other side, Winston-Salem begins a six-game home series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday at 7 p.m.