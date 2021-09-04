Hickory Christian Academy student ties for 4th during world golf tournament

Grayson Baucom continues to add to his growing list of accomplishments.
After finishing first in the 10-and-under (10U) age group during last year’s Press Thornton Future Masters golf tournament in Dothan, Alabama, the Tarheel Golf Foundation named the 11-year-old Hickory resident its 11U player of the year in May after he also came in first in the organization’s yearly standings for his age group. Baucom then added a stellar performance during July’s U.S. Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, tying for fourth in his age group.
“I had a lot of fun with a lot of my friends,” said Baucom, who had participated in the world championship on two previous occasions and knew many of his competitors. “... I met my goal of top five and I shot under par for all three rounds, and that was also what I was trying to do. I was just trying to stay consistent with my scores.”
Baucom tied Jude Desmond of Pompano Beach, Florida, with a 4-under-par, three-day total of 212. He shot a 1-under 71 in the first round, a 2-under 70 in the second round and another 71 in the third round to finish behind only Canadian Eddie Gu (9-under; champion), Nemo Tsai of Ann Arbor, Michigan (9-under; runner-up) and Rory Asselta of Ramsey, New Jersey (5-under; third place).
“I was just so proud of Grayson,” said his father Mark Baucom. “His focus, his maturity that he showed in all three rounds, to be under par all three rounds, it was to me like a breakthrough for his golf journey. He has previously shot under par in rounds, but rarely had he followed that up with consistent under par rounds the next day, so that was really a highlight for my watching him and being with him this year at the worlds.
“I’m seeing his mental maturity,” he added. “Golf is a very difficult game and how he can stay focused on each shot ahead of him and he did that consistently for all three rounds in 100 degree heat over a five-hour period during the day really showed me a lot about his character and his endurance.”
Grayson Baucom has been playing golf since he was just a couple years old, beginning tournament play in September 2017. The Hickory Christian Academy student called Xander Schauffele his favorite professional golfer, and stated that he’s recorded three hole-in-ones since December 2018.
“Grayson works extremely hard during the week and in the offseason,” said Mark Baucom. “And for him to compete against some of the top golfers in the country and to win the whole season award for his age group I think is a tremendous accomplishment that makes me so proud, and I think it honors his commitment of hard work.”
During the summer, Grayson Baucom plays golf seven days a week. Even during the school year, he plays at least five days a week.
Nicknamed “The Scrambler,” he believes his short game is his biggest strength on the golf course. But he’s certainly had to work at it.
“Recently I played in a tournament and there was this kid who didn’t hit very many greens, but it was just amazing how he got up and down, how he’d chip it,” said Grayson Baucom. “... He ended up shooting like minus-5 for that day, minus-7 for the two-day tournament.
“I was like, ‘OK, I’m gonna go work on my short game,’” he continued. “So I worked on my short game for like two months and now getting up and down, scrambling, is probably the best part of my game.”
Grayson Baucom's favorite course is Pinehurst No. 4, although he enjoys all of the Pinehurst courses. He has a friend who lives in the area, and he also played in a father-son tournament with his dad that was held at Pinehurst.
Mark Baucom enjoys playing alongside his son, but he also enjoys seeing his growth as an individual player. He will get several opportunities to watch him play later this year in tournaments sanctioned by the Tarheel Golf Foundation, along with other prestigious events such as the third annual Florida Sunshine Cup Nov. 6-7 at Banyan Cay Resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the U.S. Kids Holiday Classic at PGA National Golf Club Dec. 21-22 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Coming off a strong performance in the world tournament this past summer, which was preceded by his player of the year recognition, Grayson Baucom is looking to keep improving in the coming months.
“It really meant a lot because I was playing with some really good people, kids my own age,” said Grayson Baucom of receiving the player of the year distinction. “It’s great competition to play in those tournaments (with the Tar Heel Golf Foundation), and it really sort of boosted my confidence winning that.”
