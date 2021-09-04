Hickory Christian Academy student ties for 4th during world golf tournament

Grayson Baucom continues to add to his growing list of accomplishments.

After finishing first in the 10-and-under (10U) age group during last year’s Press Thornton Future Masters golf tournament in Dothan, Alabama, the Tarheel Golf Foundation named the 11-year-old Hickory resident its 11U player of the year in May after he also came in first in the organization’s yearly standings for his age group. Baucom then added a stellar performance during July’s U.S. Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, tying for fourth in his age group.

“I had a lot of fun with a lot of my friends,” said Baucom, who had participated in the world championship on two previous occasions and knew many of his competitors. “... I met my goal of top five and I shot under par for all three rounds, and that was also what I was trying to do. I was just trying to stay consistent with my scores.”

Baucom tied Jude Desmond of Pompano Beach, Florida, with a 4-under-par, three-day total of 212. He shot a 1-under 71 in the first round, a 2-under 70 in the second round and another 71 in the third round to finish behind only Canadian Eddie Gu (9-under; champion), Nemo Tsai of Ann Arbor, Michigan (9-under; runner-up) and Rory Asselta of Ramsey, New Jersey (5-under; third place).