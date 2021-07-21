The Hickory 15-and-under Junior League Baseball All-Stars recently won the Tar Heel Leagues District 2 Championship to earn a spot in the upcoming state tournament in Williamston. The double-elimination tournament will be held July 29-Aug. 1 at Godwin-Coppage Park (GCP) Field 4 in Williamston and Jamesville Ballpark in Jamesville, with Hickory facing Johnston County in the opening round on July 29 at 6 p.m. at GCP Field 4. Pictured on the front row, from left, are players Donovan Tate, Holden Wheatley, Sammy Nexsen, Jacob Osborne, Bradley Cain and Addison Turner. On the back row are coaches Jason Evans and Frank Nexsen, players Landon Harris, Noah Surbaugh, Karter Klingenberg and Tristian Williams and coach Korey Fisher-Wellman. Not pictured are players Hollis Morphis and Blake Evans.
Hickory 15U baseball team headed to state tournament
