Hettinger, Zilisch earn Late Model wins during HMS' 72nd birthday celebration

Hickory Motor Speedway celebrated its 72nd birthday this past Saturday, with six races taking place across five divisions. The event was presented by 84 Lumber, and was highlighted by victories from Katie Hettinger and Connor Zilisch in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division’s 40-lap doubleheader.

The first race of the night involved the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models, with Katie Hettinger setting the fast time in qualifying and starting from the pole position with Mitch Walker to her outside. Meanwhile, row two was made up of Parker Eatmon and Isabella Robusto. In the end, Hettinger garnered her fourth win of the season, while Landon Huffman took second, Walker came in third, Layne Riggs finished fourth and Eatmon took fifth.

A 30-lap feature in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division followed. Nathaniel “Boo” Carlisle topped time trials and began the race in the front row alongside DJ Little, while Rick Hale and Greg Wise made up the second row. In the race itself, Cody DeMarmels proved too strong for the competition as he took the checkered flag ahead of Carlisle in the runner-up position, Jon Austin in third, Hale in fourth and Jeff Byers in fifth.

The longest race of the night saw the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models participate in a 50-lap tilt in Round 7 of the Paramount Kia “BIG 10” Racing Challenge. Akinori Ogata led the way in qualifying and was joined by Michael Bumgarner in the front row, with Christopher Martin Jr. and Mark Johnson filling row two. Ogata also finished first during the race, which saw Max Price take second, Johnson come in third, Bumgarner grab fourth and Ryan Millington finish fifth.

The next race pitted the Super Trucks against one another in a 35-lap feature. Josh Goble topped time trials and started from the front with Sheflon Clay to his outside, while row two consisted of Travis Baity and Duane Cook. Clay ended up overtaking Goble for the top spot, with Ricky Dennie coming in third behind Goble, Joey Shuryan finishing fourth and Keith Norville taking fifth.

Returning to the track for the penultimate race of the night were the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models. A nine-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race took place as Skyler Chaney started from the front with Doug Barnes to the outside, while Robusto and Zilisch crossed the green flag in row two. Following a sixth-place finish to begin the night, Zilisch came in first this time around to finish ahead of Huffman in second, Walker in third, Barnes in fourth and Eatmon in fifth.

Capping the night was a non-points race for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models that involved drivers who hadn’t previously won a Limited Late Model race at Hickory Motor Speedway. The first row at the start consisted of Holden German and William Aldred, with row two being made up of Martin Jr. and Graham Hollar. Ultimately, Aldred took the checkered flag after moving to the early lead, while Hollar finished second, Martin Jr. came in third and German rounded out the four-car field.

The next event at Hickory Motor Speedway will be held on Saturday and will feature the CARS Tour in the fifth annual Throwback 276. As for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, it returns to HMS on Aug. 6.

For more information about upcoming events at Hickory Motor Speedway, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or check out the track on Facebook or Twitter. HMS can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.