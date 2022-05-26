Hettinger becomes 3rd HMS driver to sweep Late Model races in 2022

For the third time this year, a driver won both NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model races during a single event at Hickory Motor Speedway. Last Saturday, Katie Hettinger joined Connor Hall and Layne Riggs as 2022 competitors to take the checkered flag in both 40-lap features.

In addition to Hettinger’s big night, four other drivers won races during Hickory Motor Speedway’s latest NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event. A tribute to all military and emergency personnel was also held as part of Bumgarner Oil Military Appreciation Night.

The night started with Hettinger pacing qualifying for the first Late Model race. Jonathan Shafer started to her outside, while Landon Huffman and Jeff Sparks made up the second row. Ultimately, Hettinger won the race with Shafer finishing second, Huffman coming in third, Charlie Watson finishing fourth and Isabella Robusto taking fifth.

The Heritage Finance Street Stocks took the track next for their 30-lap feature. Jeff Byers was the top finisher in qualifying, with Johnny Reynolds starting to his outside and Trey Buff and Jon Austin filling row two. Following a caution on Lap 10, Buff made his way to the front and eventually took the checkered flag for his first Street Stock victory, with Reynolds settling for second, Byers coming in third and Austin rounding out the four-car field.

A 50-lap race for Round 4 of the Paramount Kia “BIG 10” Racing Challenge involving the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models followed, with Michael Bumgarner setting the fast time in qualifying. To Bumgarner’s outside at the start was Graham Hollar, while Tristan McKee and Christopher Martin Jr. began the race in row two. Hollar stuck close to Bumgarner in the early going but ultimately faded due to mechanical issues as Bumgarner finished first ahead of McKee in second, Max Price in third, Colby Gibson in fourth and William Aldred in fifth.

The Super Trucks competed in a 35-lap race next, with Ricky Dennie starting from the pole position after qualifying and Josh Goble beginning the race to his outside. As for row two, it consisted of Joey Shuryan and Duane Cook. In the end, Dennie held off Shuryan for the top spot with Cook taking third, Goble finishing fourth and Baron Kuritzky finishing fifth.

Twenty laps of tire-spinning action in the Renegade division took place in the penultimate race of the night, with Charlie Neill topping qualifying and Danny Crump Jr. starting to his outside. In the second row at the start was the father-son combination of David Hasson and Brandon Hasson. Following a caution late in the race, the Hassons moved around Neill on a restart and Brandon Hasson ended up nabbing his first win at Hickory Motor Speedway with David Hasson finishing second, while Crump took third, Zachary Mullins finished fourth and Matthew Chambers completed the top five.

Following a 10-car invert from the finishing order of the first race, Annabeth Barnes-Crum and Zach Lightfoot led the field at the start of the second 40-lap feature in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division. Meanwhile, Matthew Gould and Skyler Chaney made up row two. But no one could stop Hettinger from making her way from 10th to first for another win, with Watson finishing second, Chaney taking third, Barnes-Crum coming in fourth and Gould finishing fifth.

The Southeast Super Trucks will be at Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday, while the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series is back in action on June 4. Additionally, the inaugural Jack Ingram Memorial Event is scheduled for June 11. Special guests will be on hand for an autograph session and to honor the NASCAR Hall of Famer, who died last June.

For more information about upcoming events at Hickory Motor Speedway, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or look for the track on Facebook or Twitter. HMS can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.