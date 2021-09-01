Heafner nabs 2 wins at Hickory Motor Speedway

Pounding the pavement next were the Heritage Finance Street Stocks. Marlin Yoder was the top qualifier, while Cody DeMarmels began the race to his outside with Drew Cox and Derek Fowler in the second row. In the end, Fowler was able to make his way to the front and hold on for his first victory at Hickory Motor Speedway, with Cody DeMarmels coming in second, Jesse Clark finishing third, Cox taking fourth and DJ Hamby rounding out the top five.

Rolling off in the next to last race were the 4-Cylinders for a four-car battle. Qualifying saw Curtis Pardue take the top spot with Cody Combs to his outside and the duo of Robert Trivette and Dennis Trivette in row two. Pardue led throughout and was ultimately able to hold off Robert Trivette in the runner-up position, Combs in third and Dennis Trivette in fourth.

The final race of the night saw the Heritage Finance Late Models return to the track. After the invert from the finishing order of the first race, Jessie Cann started from the front with Landon Huffman to the outside and Daison Pursley and Kaylee Bryson in the second row. Jacob Heafner earned the victory once again with Mitch Walker finishing second, Huffman taking third, Pursley coming in fourth and Cann finishing fifth.

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series is back at Hickory Motor Speedway this Saturday for the prestigious Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial Race, with gates opening at 4:45 p.m. and racing starting at 7 p.m. For more information about this and future events, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, search for the track on Facebook and Twitter, or call 828-464-3655.