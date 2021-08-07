Harris records 5 hits, Crawdads bash Grasshoppers 16-2

GREENSBORO — The Hickory Crawdads jumped all over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Saturday night, pounding out 18 hits in a 16-2 road win. Hickory’s Dustin Harris registered a game-high five hits in the 14-run victory, which took place in front of 4,991 fans at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field.

The Crawdads improved to 38-44 ahead of the final game of the six-game series, which begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Following that contest, Hickory starts a six-game home series against the Rome (Georgia) Braves on Tuesday at 7 p.m., the same time the Grasshoppers (51-32) visit the Winston-Salem Dash for Game 1 of a six-game series.

In addition to Harris’ five-hit, two-RBI performance, Hickory also received three hits and one RBI from Ezequiel Duran, two hits and four RBIs from Trevor Hauver, two hits and two RBIs from Justin Foscue, two hits and one RBI from Isaias Quiroz, one hit and two RBIs from both Trey Hair and Jared Walker, one hit and one RBI from Jonathan Ornelas and one hit from Josh H. Smith.

Crawdads starting pitcher Kevin Gowdy (6-5) earned the win thanks to six innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk, while Daniel Robert struck out the side in the seventh before Josh Smith — not the aforementioned Josh H. Smith — gave up two runs on three hits in two innings of relief.