Countless kids grow up wanting to play professional sports, but only a select few actually make that dream a reality. Landon Dickerson is one of those individuals.

On Sunday, Dickerson will join an extremely short list of Hickory natives to play in a Super Bowl when he takes the field for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop became the first Hickory-born player to do so two years ago when he helped the Buccaneers blast the Chiefs by a 31-9 final.

Now it’s Dickerson’s turn, as the 24-year-old left guard looks to finish his second NFL season in grand style. A 2016 South Caldwell High graduate who began his prep career at Hickory High, Dickerson has started every game for the Eagles in Year 2.

“We knew that he had the potential to be good, but not only does he have potential, he’s made it, he’s at the top of the top,” said Mike Helms, who was Dickerson’s head coach at Hickory High and is now a counselor at Grandview Middle School. “It’s a one in a million chance ... but he’s one in that million that made it and he did it through hard work. He was really good in the weight room, he trained year-round and he had all the tools to go along with it.”

Dickerson started playing football when he was about 4 years old. Although he also played other sports as a child, there was nothing like being on the gridiron for the now 6-foot-6, 332-pounder.

“It’s always been a passion no matter what other sports I was playing,” Dickerson told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro during an interview conducted in October. “... I always just loved football the most out of any of them.

“I don’t know if it’s the camaraderie, the teammates, the guys you’re around, or just the overall aspect of the game, really I love every part of it,” he continued.

When it comes to the guys Dickerson has been around this year, they have proven to be elite. Philadelphia’s offensive line was the top-ranked O-line in the NFL in Pro Football Focus' preseason rankings, and the Eagles never surrendered their No. 1 spot.

The Eagles led the NFL with eight Pro Bowl selections, including three of their five starting offensive linemen. Veterans Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson were joined by Dickerson, who became the first player with Hickory ties to earn Pro Bowl honors and the first Philadelphia O-lineman named to a Pro Bowl team within his first two seasons since Hall of Famer Bob Brown made it as a rookie in 1965.

“I’m not surprised because his talent just shines through so quickly,” said Butch Carter, who was Dickerson’s head coach at South Caldwell High and is now the head coach at Alexander Central High. “... When we started being able to see him in practice in person, I knew that he was a special player, it was just so evident. His talent level is way above anything that I’ve probably coached as far as at those type positions.”

Carter discussed some of Dickerson’s physical traits, but added that he was “an exceptional student” as well. He had a high GPA and was always able to pick up football-related concepts rapidly, something that has translated to the college and NFL levels.

Speaking of Dickerson’s college career, he received numerous offers from Power 5 schools, but ultimately chose to attend Florida State University. After three years with the Seminoles, including a medical redshirt as a junior, he transferred to the University of Alabama for his final two years of eligibility.

Alabama finished 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) during the 2019 season, defeating Michigan 35-16 in the Citrus Bowl. Dickerson was an All-SEC Second Team selection after spending time at both right guard and center, the latter of which was a new position for him.

Dickerson was also the Crimson Tide’s starting center in 2020, when Alabama went 13-0 overall and 10-0 in SEC play en route to winning the program’s 18th national championship courtesy of a 52-24 shellacking of Ohio State in the title game. Despite tearing his left ACL in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, Dickerson was brought in by head coach Nick Saban for the final snap against the Buckeyes, which was a simple kneel-down by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

In addition to winning a national title during his final college season, Dickerson was also a unanimous All-American, an All-SEC First Team selection and the recipient of the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. Furthermore, he shared the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, awarded to the conference’s top blocker, with teammate Alex Leatherwood.

Dickerson was then selected by the Eagles with the 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, and he was pressed into action early in his rookie season following an injury to a teammate in Week 3. All told, Dickerson appeared in 14 games (13 starts) for a Philadelphia team that finished 9-8 and lost to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

It was an up-and-down year for both the Eagles and Dickerson in 2021, but things have gone much better this season. Philadelphia started 8-0 and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 14-3 record before dominating the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers by respective scores of 38-7 and 31-7 to advance to Sunday’s Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“Obviously it’s exciting as a coach, you want to see your players go off and do great things,” said Carter of Dickerson’s accomplishments. “... I’m proud as his coach and I think the Unifour area’s extremely proud. He represents our Unifour area very strong, and we’re excited for his career right now and I think he is an ultimate professional, he handles himself really well.”

“I think the biggest thing with Landon is he was always a kid that we could count on,” added Helms. “He was always at practice, always at school, always doing what he was supposed to do, so we knew with his size and his speed and his skills, he had the potential to really go on and do great things. Even with the kids that have that potential you don’t know if they make it to where he’s at, but I told his dad, ‘You know, Jim, he’s got a lot of potential here, he’s got the tools to really be a special player,’ and obviously he was.”

One of the biggest keys to Dickerson’s success has been his reluctance to remain complacent. During the aforementioned October interview, he told Spadaro that he is never fully satisfied with his on-field play.

“The biggest thing is like whenever you feel like you’re good at something, you get complacent,” said Dickerson. “I always kind of think about it, it’s like woodworking. Whenever you get comfortable and you’re not afraid, like a saw, most people get hurt or cut their finger, hand, whatever off when they get comfortable with it. When you get complacent and you start overlooking the little things is when you get bit.”

Dickerson added that when he was growing up, his parents often reminded him to put total effort into everything that he does. Their advice has always stuck with him.

“Don’t half do anything and if you’re really gonna do it, do it right,” said Dickerson, who will play in Sunday’s Super Bowl despite hyperextending his right elbow in the Eagles’ win over the 49ers two weeks ago. He didn’t practice during Philadelphia’s first week of preparation for the Super Bowl, but was a full participant most of this week before officially being cleared to play on Friday.

Dickerson has dealt with several health setbacks throughout his football career, including the abovementioned ACL tear, a right ACL tear and injuries to each ankle. He even reportedly played with multiple broken toes during his time at South Caldwell.

“I will say he’s tough, I think he plays with grit which represents the Unifour area,” said Carter of Dickerson’s ability to play through pain. “I’m not just saying South Caldwell or Hickory, you know, I think he’s a blue-collar player. He’s gonna give it everything he’s got every time he plays. He was a joy to coach in those areas as far as his toughness, he plays hard, and I think he enjoys the game and he doesn’t forget to have a good time with it as well.”

Helms recalled a moment from a game during Dickerson’s sophomore year at Hickory High. Despite losing his helmet, Dickerson continued the play.

“He had made a block and his helmet came off and he continued to play the entire play and made a crucial block with no helmet on, and the college coaches saw that,” said Helms. “Those coaches saw that and they went nuts, and of course you know the rest of the story.”

The rest of the story saw Dickerson consistently improve throughout his high school days before becoming a college star and then continuing to excel at the pro level. Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has been a major reason for his NFL success thus far, and Philadelphia’s offense as a whole has been tremendous all season, scoring more touchdowns than every other team besides Kansas City.

“I think we all just have the same mindset in what we want to accomplish, what we want to do as individuals, a unit and as a team,” said Dickerson of the Eagles’ offensive linemen in particular. “And just the attitude in that room, it’s not a selfish room at all. I mean, it doesn’t matter who you are, we’re looking to help guys out. Same position, competing for a job, however you want to look at it, we’re here to help guys out and ultimately just make the best team.”

On Sunday, the Eagles will be one of two teams vying to be called the best team in the NFL for the 2022 season. And Dickerson has a whole community behind him, with many people pulling for the Eagles regardless of where their NFL loyalties lie.

“We just wish him the best of luck,” said Carter. “I’m extremely proud of all his accomplishments with his collegiate career and the awards he won there with a national championship, and will be pulling for him hard in the Super Bowl. He definitely represents our area the way it needs to be represented as a professional athlete, there’s no doubt.”

“Hickory High School is very proud of all of Landon's accomplishments,” added Hickory High athletic director David Craft. “He was always a very hard-working young man who excelled on and off the field. It is really amazing what he has accomplished in such a short time.”

GETTING TO KNOW LANDON DICKERSON

• Born in Hickory on Sept. 30, 1998

• Height: 6-foot-6

• Weight: 332 pounds

• Started his prep career at Hickory High

• Graduated from South Caldwell High in 2016

• Earned all-state, all-area, all-conference and all-county recognition as a high school senior

• Played at Florida State from 2016-18

• Played at Alabama from 2019-20

• Won the 2020 national title while at Alabama

• Was the Rimington Trophy winner (nation’s top center) in 2020

• Was a co-recipient of the Southeastern Conference’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy (conference’s best blocker) in 2020

• Collected Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2019 and All-American and First-Team All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2020

• Drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles on April 30, 2021

LANDON DICKERSON’S CAREER NFL STATS

• 31 regular-season games played (30 starts)

• Has played 100% of the offensive snaps in 20 regular-season games

• 3 postseason games played (all starts)

• Became the first player with Hickory ties to receive Pro Bowl recognition in 2022

• Committed fewer penalties (14) than any other guard during the 2022 regular season

• Allowed only 1 sack during the 2022 regular season despite totaling 1,094 offensive snaps