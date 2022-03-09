Hall wins twice in first visit to Hickory Motor Speedway

The 72nd season of racing at Hickory Motor Speedway kicked off last Saturday, and the highlight of the night was the performance of Connor Hall, who made his debut at “America’s Most Famous Short Track” after making the seven-hour trip from Hampton, Virginia. Not only did Hall post the fastest time ever recorded in Late Models at HMS (14.390 seconds) during qualifying, but he also earned victories in both 40-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model races.
“It was a good field,” said the 25-year-old Hall, whose mother Denise Stokes Hall is originally from Newton-Conover. “... To be honest I didn’t really expect us to do that well, I kind of just went in there to learn, and everybody kept approaching me and talking about how they thought I was the car to beat. Then qualifying came around and kind of just put it in perspective.”
Hall will be a regular competitor on the CARS Tour in 2022. The first CARS Tour race of the season is scheduled for this weekend at Caraway Speedway in Sophia, North Carolina.
“I think we’ll be really good,” said Hall of the CARS Tour, which invades Hickory Motor Speedway on March 26. “... We’ll just take it one week at a time and try our best and see if we can’t win a championship.”
Hall battled with Justin Carroll for the top spot in the first 40-lap Late Model race last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway before ultimately nabbing the win. Ryan Millington finished second, while Mitch Walker came in third, Taylor Satterfield took fourth and Carroll settled for fifth.
Later in the night, following an eight-car invert from the finishing order of the first race, Hall came from the middle of the pack to take the checkered flag once again. Finishing second was William Sawalich, with Walker coming in third, Millington finishing fourth and Gracie Trotter rounding out the top five.
“I loved it,” said Hall of Hickory Motor Speedway. “It’s probably one of my favorite racetracks. It always helps when you have good showings, that makes a place fun. But it had a lot of good characteristics, a lot of places up my way aren’t that bumpy, so it was fun to tackle that.”
Four other races were held during Hickory Motor Speedway’s season-opening event, with Gary Ledbetter winning a 30-lap feature in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division, Michael Bumgarner taking Round 1 of the Paramount Kia “BIG 10” Racing Challenge for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models, AJ Sanders finishing first in the 40-lap Carolina Mini-Stock Challenge and Charlie Neill successfully subbing for Robbie Hollifield with a victory in the 20-lap Renegade race.
Kevin Eby was the runner-up in Street Stocks, while Jonathon Smith came in third, Ethan Johnson finished fourth and Jon Austin took fifth. Meanwhile, the rest of the top five in the Limited Late Model division consisted of Andrew Gillis in second place, Colby Gibson in third, Chris Martin in fourth and Zack Wells in fifth.
Taking second behind Sanders in the Carolina Mini-Stock Challenge was Chuck Wall, while Robert Strmiska finished third, Tim Canipe came in fourth and Shane Canipe rounded out the top five. As for the Renegades, the second-place finisher was Brandon Hasson, with Zach Mullins taking third, Danny Crump Jr. coming in fourth and Justin Austin posting a fifth-place finish.
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returns to Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday for a full slate of action. Grandstands are set to open at 4 p.m. and qualifying will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the first race starting at 6 p.m.
For more information about Hickory Motor Speedway, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, check out the track on Facebook or Twitter or call 828-464-3655.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.