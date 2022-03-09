Hall wins twice in first visit to Hickory Motor Speedway

The 72nd season of racing at Hickory Motor Speedway kicked off last Saturday, and the highlight of the night was the performance of Connor Hall, who made his debut at “America’s Most Famous Short Track” after making the seven-hour trip from Hampton, Virginia. Not only did Hall post the fastest time ever recorded in Late Models at HMS (14.390 seconds) during qualifying, but he also earned victories in both 40-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model races.

“It was a good field,” said the 25-year-old Hall, whose mother Denise Stokes Hall is originally from Newton-Conover. “... To be honest I didn’t really expect us to do that well, I kind of just went in there to learn, and everybody kept approaching me and talking about how they thought I was the car to beat. Then qualifying came around and kind of just put it in perspective.”

Hall will be a regular competitor on the CARS Tour in 2022. The first CARS Tour race of the season is scheduled for this weekend at Caraway Speedway in Sophia, North Carolina.

“I think we’ll be really good,” said Hall of the CARS Tour, which invades Hickory Motor Speedway on March 26. “... We’ll just take it one week at a time and try our best and see if we can’t win a championship.”