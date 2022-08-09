Hall wins final Late Model regular-season race at HMS

Four races were held at Hickory Motor Speedway this past Saturday as part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. The event was called Coca-Cola Night at the Races.

In the opening race of the night, the Heritage Finance Street Stocks competed in a 30-lap clash. Gary Ledbetter set the fast time in qualifying and started from the pole position with Greg Wise to his outside, while Joseph Hodges and Jon Austin made up row two. Although Wise pressed Ledbetter for the top spot down the stretch, the latter ultimately finished first with Wise in second, Austin in third and Hodges rounding out the four-car field.

Next up was the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models in Round 8 of the “BIG 10” Chase for the Championship. Prior to the 50-lap race, Christopher Martin Jr. paced time trials and started from the front with Michael Bumgarner to his outside and the twosome of Max Price and Zack Wells in the second row. As for the race itself, Bumgarner took the checkered flag ahead of Kevin Dill in second, Reilly Doyle in third, Billy Smith in fourth and Garrett Freeman in fifth.

A 75-lap battle featuring the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models followed, with rain canceling qualifying, resulting in the starting order being determined by the points standings. Landon Huffman began the race from the front with Annabeth Barnes-Crum starting to his outside, while Skyler Chaney and Charlie Watson filled row two to begin the final regular-season race in the Late Model division. In the end, Connor Hall finished first, Mitch Walker came in second, Huffman took third, Doug Barnes finished fourth and Bryson Ruff came in fifth.

The final race of the night was a 100-lap feature in the Carolina Pro Late Model division. After rain canceled qualifying, the starting order was determined by a random draw that saw Caleb Costner and Kyle Campbell fill the front row and TJ DeCaire and Jonny Kay begin the race in row two. Following a late caution, Caden Kvapil drove on to victory ahead of Josh Lowder in the runner-up spot, Sean Abel in third, Mikey Toner Jr. in fourth and Gavan Boschele in fifth.

The next event at Hickory Motor Speedway takes place this Saturday and will include the first round of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series playoffs in the Late Model division. The Sundown Audio Competition follows on Aug. 20 at “America’s Most Famous Short Track.”

