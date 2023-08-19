The opening night of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series playoffs at Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday featured six different races, including a pair of 40-lap battles in the Late Model division. Both Late Model races were won by Connor Hall, while four other winners were also crowned.

Hall posted the fast time in qualifying for the first Late Model race, resulting in him starting from the front. Kade Brown joined him in the front row, with Landon D. Huffman and Clark Houston filling the second row. In the end, Hall was the race winner and Brown was the runner-up, with Michael Bumgarner finishing third, Huffman coming in fourth and Tyler Matthews notching a fifth-place finish.

The Renegades took the track next for a 20-lap tilt. Brian Larkin and Justin Austin led the field to the green flag, while Brandon Hasson and Steve Smart made up row two. During the race itself, Austin quickly passed Larkin and despite pressure from the eventual runner-up, ultimately held him off for the victory, with Smart finishing third, Skylar Hudson taking fourth and Jordan Cook coming in fifth.

A 30-lap feature in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division followed, with Johnny Reynolds and Cody DeMarmels making up the front row at the start. Meanwhile, Trey Buff and Jacob Hayes filled row two. When all was said and done, Reynolds was the race winner, Marshall Sutton came in second, Buff finished third and Hayes and Kyle Boice took fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Black Bear Transmission Super Trucks battled for 35 laps in the fourth race of the night. Charlie Neill emerged victorious in qualifying and was joined in the front row by Ashley Huffman, with the second row consisting of Clint King and Ricky Dennie. Nevertheless, Neill settled for a fifth-place finish during the race behind the winner King, Charlie Watson in second, Dennie in third and Huffman in fourth.

In the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models’ 35-lap competition, Chase Janes started from the front following qualifying with Zack Wells to his outside. As for row two, it was made up of Landon D. Huffman and Bryson Ruff. Janes also took the checkered flag during the race, while Ruff came in second, Graham Hollar took third, Wells finished fourth and Reilly Doyle rounded out the top five.

In the night’s closing race, the Late Models returned to action. Matt Gould and Doug Barnes Jr. started in the front row, with Houston and Landon S. Huffman making up the second row. Still, it was Hall who found his way to the front for another win, while Brown finished second again, Landon D. Huffman took third, Bumgarner finished fourth and Landon S. Huffman came in fifth.

The Sundown Audio Competition is scheduled for tonight at Hickory Motor Speedway, while the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series playoffs continue next Saturday. For more information about those and other upcoming HMS events, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, check out the track on social media or call 828-464-3655.