Hackenberg, Dash knock off Crawdads

Adam Hackenberg cracked a pair of homers, including a three-run blast in the ninth inning that was the difference in a 5-2 win for the visiting Winston-Salem Dash over the Hickory Crawdads in front of 2,704 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium Friday night.

Despite the loss, the Crawdads (25-18) still maintain a 3-2 lead during the current seven-game series with the Dash (21-22). Also, Hickory did not lose ground in the chase for the South Atlantic League’s first-half South Division title, as Bowling Green (25-17) was routed 20-6 by Brooklyn at home in Kentucky. However, the Rome (Georgia) Braves (25-18) pulled into a tie for second with Hickory after a 12-10 win over Hudson Valley in New York.

A series of light to moderate rain showers hampered play over the final two innings, and it seemed to affect the Crawdads most. Hackenberg’s initial homer in the seventh inning gave the Drive a 2-1 lead at the stretch.

The Crawdads got even in the eighth, which started with Winston-Salem reliever Luis Amaya walking Evan Carter and Cody Freeman. After a strikeout of Trevor Hauver, Vince Vannelle entered for the Dash and struck out Keyber Rodriguez. But Chris Seise was able to steer a soft liner into right for a single to score Carter. With the Dash outfield slow to field Seise’s hit, which slowed in the wet grass, Freeman was initially waived around to try and score before third-base coach Jay Sullinger flashed a stop sign. In trying to retreat, Freeman fell on the wet grass past third and was eventually caught in a rundown to end the inning.

With rain increasing, command of the wet baseball became more challenging for Hickory reliever Marc Church, and the Dash took advantage with a single from Luis Mieses and a walk issued to Bryan Ramos. An infield fly off the bat of Tyler Osik brought the first out before the rains grew enough in intensity to force a stoppage in play. However, the shower lifted as quickly as it began, and the game resumed with Hackenberg at the plate. After a popup behind the plate drifted just to the stands side of the net, Hackbenberg caught a hanging slider and lined it out to left for his sixth homer of the season.

The late-game misery for the Crawdads continued with the first hitter, as Cristian Inoa fouled a pitch off his shin and had to leave just as heavier rain resumed. After a 39-minute delay, Trey Jeans entered for the Dash and needed three minutes to record three outs and sew up the win.

The loss spoiled a stellar starting performance by Hickory’s Nick Krauth. The right-hander controlled the tempo with quick outs, needing just 79 pitches to get through seven innings, during which he allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Winston-Salem’s Chase Solesky matched Krauth for five innings, allowing a run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts. The lone blemish against Soleksy came in the fourth after two outs when Rodriguez, Seise and Inoa strung together three consecutive hits for the run.

The Dash repaid the favor with two outs in the fifth when Alsander Womack singled, then circled the bases in front of Jason Matthews' triple to even the score at 1-all.

Hackenberg’s first homer of the game came in the seventh before Hickory’s rally in the eighth.

Vannelle (2-1) received the win in relief with Jeans recording his first professional save since 2019. Church took the loss (1-2) with the three runs allowed in the ninth.

Hickory hosts Winston-Salem again tonight at 7 p.m. before finishing the series on Sunday at 3 p.m.