Greenville's grand slam sends Crawdads to 10th straight loss

An out away from ending their longest losing streak in over a decade, another close game escaped the grasp of the Hickory Crawdads Wednesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.
A botched infield popup and poor control all led to a grand slam by Nick Yorke that sent the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive to a 6-2 win in front of 933 fans for the High-A East League contest.
The Drive (59-51) won their second straight to open the series, which is the final homestand of the season for the Crawdads that will end on Sunday.
The loss was the 10th straight for Hickory (45-62), which is the longest since July 12-25, 2008. The team is trying to avoid the longest losing streak since 2005, which was a 12-game streak from June 5-17 (no records were kept by the team prior to 2005).
After a night of frustration at missed scoring opportunities, the Crawdads finally eked out a run in the eighth inning to take a 2-1 lead. Facing reliever Zach Bryant, Pedro Gonzalez singled with one out and Jared Walker was hit by a pitch. Bryant got Isaias Quiroz to pop up to the catcher, but Konner Piotto was able to steer an opposite-field single to right to score Gonzalez.
The Crawdads turned the ball over to Nick Starr to close out the game, and Greenville's Brandon Howlett led off the ninth with a single to left. The key play of the inning came with the next hitter, Joe Davis, at the plate. Davis hit a popup to the first base side of the mound, where a trio of Crawdads players converged to the area for the catch. However, none took charge of the play and allowed the ball to fall to the turf. With a chance to get the runner at second for a force out, first baseman Isaias Quiroz fired the ball wildly into the outfield for an error.
Starr walked Jaxx Groshans to load the bases, but then struck out both Tyler Esplin and Wil Dalton to bring the potential final out to the plate. However, Starr (1-2) was unable to find the strike zone on four pitches and walked Elih Marrero to force in the tying run.
Greenville phenom Yorke — the No. 4 prospect for the Boston Red Sox according to MLB.com – stepped to the plate and crushed a 1-0 pitch off the billboards in right for a grand slam, his third homer since joining the Drive in late August.
The blown save by Starr was the 26th for the Crawdads this season, the most in the league. Hickory has allowed 71 runs, including 14 homers in “late/close” games situations, both the highest totals in High-A East.
Despite his own blown save, Bryant (3-3) received credit for the victory.
The Crawdads lineup missed opportunities to increase the lead after David Garcia's fourth homer of the season in the first. Hickory put a runner on in all nine innings and 15 for the game, including the leadoff hitter five times. However, the team went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13.
Hickory’s frustrations came to a boil in the sixth. After Pedro Gonzalez doubled to start the inning, a high-and-tight pitch bent Jared Walker backwards in the left-handed batter’s box. Walker and Marrero, the catcher, exchanged words near home plate, and then Walker turned his displeasure toward Greenville manager Iggy Suarez.
After peace was restored, tensions rose again after home plate umpire Joe Belangia ruled the pitch hit the bat of Walker for a foul ball. The call sent Crawdads manager J.J. Johnson into an argument with Belangia, who then ejected Johnson. Ryan Fernandez then struck out Walker, Quiroz and Piotto to end the threat.
Game 3 of the six-game series takes place tonight at 7 p.m.