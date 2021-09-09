Greenville's grand slam sends Crawdads to 10th straight loss

An out away from ending their longest losing streak in over a decade, another close game escaped the grasp of the Hickory Crawdads Wednesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

A botched infield popup and poor control all led to a grand slam by Nick Yorke that sent the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive to a 6-2 win in front of 933 fans for the High-A East League contest.

The Drive (59-51) won their second straight to open the series, which is the final homestand of the season for the Crawdads that will end on Sunday.

The loss was the 10th straight for Hickory (45-62), which is the longest since July 12-25, 2008. The team is trying to avoid the longest losing streak since 2005, which was a 12-game streak from June 5-17 (no records were kept by the team prior to 2005).

After a night of frustration at missed scoring opportunities, the Crawdads finally eked out a run in the eighth inning to take a 2-1 lead. Facing reliever Zach Bryant, Pedro Gonzalez singled with one out and Jared Walker was hit by a pitch. Bryant got Isaias Quiroz to pop up to the catcher, but Konner Piotto was able to steer an opposite-field single to right to score Gonzalez.