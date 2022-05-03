Greenville tops Hickory in final game of series

Shut down much of the week, the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive’s offensive busted out of a weeklong slump Sunday afternoon and pummeled the Hickory Crawdads 10-5 in front of 1,126 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

By salvaging the final game of the six-game South Atlantic League series, the Drive (8-13) ended both their 10-game losing streak and the Crawdads’ six-game winning streak. Hickory (11-10) was looking to sweep its first six-game series since that format began last season, as well as match its longest winning streak since June 2019.

However, Greenville, which entered the week as the top scoring and slugging team in the SAL, finally showed its prowess after the Crawdads pitching had limited the Drive lineup. After scoring 11 runs over the first five games, the Drive nearly equaled that by the sixth inning.

Hickory took a 1-0 lead against starter Brian Van Belle in the first, when Cristian Inoa doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

But the Drive, which had only five hits combined over the previous two nights, punched back in the second with one of the few players that thrived during the week. Nicholas Northcut powered up a three-run blast for his fourth homer of the week and his eighth of the season, which leads the league.

As it had much of the week, Hickory answered with a run in the third, as Evan Carter singled in Angel Aponte.

But the game got away from the Crawdads and starter Tekoah Roby (1-2) in the fifth. Nick Yorke (3-for-5) singled and North Carolina State product Tyler McDonough walked before Ceddane Rafaela’s two-run double ended Roby’s day. Marc Church was brought in to minimize the damage, but his first pitch was blasted by Alex Binelas off the billboards in right for his seventh homer of the year to make it 7-2. Gilberto Jimenez added a solo homer (4th) to cap the inning.

Rafaela’s two-run single in the sixth increased the lead to 10-2.

Chris Seise got the Crawdads within six in the bottom of the sixth with his third homer in four games.

However, the Drive kept Hickory in check until a brief rally in the ninth. Scott Kapers singled in Aponte and the Crawdads went on to load the bases, but Ryan Fernandez entered for Greenville and needed just one pitch to induce a game-ending double play and earn his second save of the year.

Van Belle (1-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings for the win.

The Crawdads had an off day on Monday before starting a six-game series at Winston-Salem against the Dash tonight at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Greenville returns home to start a series against the Rome (Georgia) Braves tonight at 7:05 p.m.