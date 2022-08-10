Greenville slips past Crawdads in series opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads’ recent struggles continued during the opener of a six-game road series with the Greenville Drive on Tuesday, as the Crawdads fell 6-5 in front of 3,583 fans at Fluor Field at the West End. The loss was Hickory’s fourth straight and sixth in seven games this month as the Crawdads dropped to 53-50 overall and 15-22 in the second half of the South Atlantic League season.

On the other side, the Drive improved to 37-64 overall and 11-24 in the second half. Prior to Tuesday’s contest, Greenville had lost six straight and eight of its previous nine games.

The Crawdads were outhit 10-7, but did get two hits including a solo home run from Angel Aponte, two hits from Evan Carter and one hit apiece from Thomas Saggese, Chris Seise and Frainyer Chavez. Meanwhile, Greenville was led by three hits including a pair of homers — a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning and a solo blast in the sixth — from Blaze Jordan.

Nick Yorke and Matthew Lugo each added two hits for the Drive, with Niko Kavadas, Corey Rosier and Jaxx Groshans notching one hit apiece. On the mound, Greenville starting pitcher Shane Drohan (5-7) earned the win thanks to five innings of one-run, three-hit ball with six strikeouts and one walk.

In addition, Drive reliever Jacob Webb recorded his third save of the season courtesy of a 1-2-3 ninth during which he struck out a pair of batters. As for Hickory, starter Nick Krauth (3-7) took the loss after giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits with four strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman in four innings.

The teams will play Game 2 of their series tonight at 7:05 p.m.