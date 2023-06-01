GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads led for most of Wednesday night’s South Atlantic League game against the Greenville Drive, but the hosts scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as they rallied for a 10-7 victory over their South Division foes. Greenville outhit the Crawdads 15-7 as it moved to 25-22 on the season, while Hickory dropped to 17-26.

The Drive’s Brainer Bonaci and Eduardo Lopez each had three hits, with Bonaci recording the game’s only home run thanks to a solo shot in the third. Max Ferguson, Miguel Ugueto and Ronald Rosario added two hits apiece for Greenville, while Eddinson Paulino, Blaze Jordan and Alex Erro each chipped in one hit.

Hickory received two hits from leadoff batter J.P. Martinez, with Geisel Cepeda, Tucker Mitchell, Max Acosta, Jayce Easley and Frainyer Chavez notching one hit apiece.

Greenville’s Nate Tellier (2-0) earned the win following two innings of scoreless, hitless relief with two strikeouts and two walks, while Joey Stock picked up his third save. On the other side, Crawdads reliever Jackson Kelley (0-1) took the loss after giving up four runs on three hits and failing to record an out in the eighth.

Game 3 of the six-game series is scheduled for tonight at 7:05 p.m.