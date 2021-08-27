Greenville notches 14 hits, tops Crawdads 10-2

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads suffered another loss at the hands of the Greenville Drive on the road Thursday night, falling by a 10-2 final at Greenville’s Fluor Field at the West End. A total of 4,213 fans attended the contest, which saw the Drive outhit Hickory 14-5.

After Hickory (44-52) scored a run in the top of the first inning, the Drive (53-45) responded with three runs in the bottom of the third and five in the sixth. The Crawdads scored another run in the eighth, but Greenville answered with two runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Each team homered in the contest, with Greenville’s Christian Koss recording a two-run blast in the fourth and Hickory’s Jake Guenther tallying a solo shot in the eighth. The Drive’s Elih Marrero led all players with three hits, and he also knocked in a run.

Koss added two hits and three RBIs for Greenville, which also got two hits and two RBIs from Nick Yorke, two hits and one RBI from Brandon Howlett, two hits from Dominic D’Alessandro, one hit and three RBIs from Tyler Dearden and one hit each from Nick Sogard and Tyler Esplin. Meanwhile, the Crawdads received two hits and one RBI from Guenther, one hit and one RBI from Ezequiel Duran and one hit apiece from Jonathan Ornelas and Trevor Hauver.