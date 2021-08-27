Greenville notches 14 hits, tops Crawdads 10-2

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads suffered another loss at the hands of the Greenville Drive on the road Thursday night, falling by a 10-2 final at Greenville’s Fluor Field at the West End. A total of 4,213 fans attended the contest, which saw the Drive outhit Hickory 14-5.
After Hickory (44-52) scored a run in the top of the first inning, the Drive (53-45) responded with three runs in the bottom of the third and five in the sixth. The Crawdads scored another run in the eighth, but Greenville answered with two runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Each team homered in the contest, with Greenville’s Christian Koss recording a two-run blast in the fourth and Hickory’s Jake Guenther tallying a solo shot in the eighth. The Drive’s Elih Marrero led all players with three hits, and he also knocked in a run.
Koss added two hits and three RBIs for Greenville, which also got two hits and two RBIs from Nick Yorke, two hits and one RBI from Brandon Howlett, two hits from Dominic D’Alessandro, one hit and three RBIs from Tyler Dearden and one hit each from Nick Sogard and Tyler Esplin. Meanwhile, the Crawdads received two hits and one RBI from Guenther, one hit and one RBI from Ezequiel Duran and one hit apiece from Jonathan Ornelas and Trevor Hauver.
Greenville starting pitcher Chase Shugart (5-5) earned the win thanks to five innings of one-run, four-hit ball with seven strikeouts and no walks, while Jose Espada and Yorvin Pantoja covered the final four innings for the Drive. For Hickory, starter Seth Nordlin (3-2) was the losing pitcher after giving up eight runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts and one walk in four innings, with Josh Smith and Adam McKillican seeing time in relief.
The teams play again tonight at 7:05 p.m. before continuing the six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 3:05 p.m.
Note: A pair of former Crawdads were called up to Major League Baseball this week. Ryan Dorow, a 2017 and 2018 Hickory alumnus, started at third base for the Texas Rangers on Thursday, going 0-for-3 with a walk in a 10-6 road loss to the Cleveland Indians. His MLB debut came one night after 2019 Crawdads player Jake Latz started and pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Rangers in a 7-2 loss to the Indians, allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks.