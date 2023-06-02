GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads have struggled with the bats for much of the 2023 South Atlantic League season, and those struggles cropped up again on Thursday night. The Greenville Drive held the visiting Crawdads to three hits in a 4-0 victory in Game 3 of a six-game series played at Fluor Field at the West End.

Over 4,700 fans attended the contest, which was Greenville’s second consecutive win over Hickory (17-27) after a loss in the series opener. The Drive (26-22) finished with nine hits, while both clubs committed one error.

The Drive scored once in the bottom of the first inning before adding two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. Of Greenville’s nine hits, Brainer Bonaci registered two and Tyler Miller had a solo home run to go with one hit apiece from Eddinson Paulino, Blaze Jordan, Bryan Gonzalez, Miguel Ugueto, Ronald Rosario and Jonathan Diaz.

On the other side, Hickory received one hit each from Abimelec Ortiz, Josh Hatcher and Frainyer Chavez. Ortiz doubled with one out in the top of the ninth, while Hatcher led off the fifth with a double and Chavez singled with two outs in the second.

Greenville starting pitcher Isaac Coffey (4-2) earned the win following six innings of scoreless, two-hit ball during which he had eight strikeouts and one walk. Alex Hoppe pitched the next two innings, while Robert Kwiatkowski notched his third save of the year in the ninth.

Crawdads starter Josh Stephan (3-3) took the loss after allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks in four innings. In addition, Florencio Serrano and Leury Tejada were the two relievers used by Hickory.

Hickory enters tonight’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Drive trailing the top team in the SAL’s South Division, the Winston-Salem Dash (26-20), by eight games. Meanwhile, Greenville is one game behind the Dash.

Saturday’s game between the teams will also begin at 7:05 p.m., while Sunday’s series finale is set for a 3:05 p.m. first pitch.