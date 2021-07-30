Greenville hits 7 homers, defeats Crawdads

The Greenville (South Carolina) Drive lived up to their moniker Thursday night in their High-A East League contest at L.P. Frans Stadium. The visitors drove seven balls over the fence and defeated the Hickory Crawdads 17-5 in front of 1,189 fans.

The win was the second in three games for Greenville (38-36) during the weeklong series in Hickory, which continues tonight at 7 p.m. On the season, the Drive have defeated the Crawdads (33-41) six of nine games, having taken four of six in a series in Greenville in June.

Facing left-hander Chris Murphy, the Boston Red Sox’s No. 17 prospect according to MLB.com, the Crawdads twice took leads in the early innings. Frainyer Chavez led off the first with a single and circled the bases on Justin Foscue’s triple off the wall in right-center to put Hickory ahead 1-0.

Dom D’Alessandro got the Drive even in the second with a homer to right against Hickory starter Cody Bradford (4-4).

Jonathan Ornelas answered for Hickory with a long drive to center field that Tyler Esplin was unable to capture during a crashing leap to the wall. The play precipitated his departure from the game after the inning, as Stephen Scott, a product of Cardinal Gibbons in Raleigh, made his debut with the Drive in a pinch-hit appearance in the third.