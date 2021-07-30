Greenville hits 7 homers, defeats Crawdads

The Greenville (South Carolina) Drive lived up to their moniker Thursday night in their High-A East League contest at L.P. Frans Stadium. The visitors drove seven balls over the fence and defeated the Hickory Crawdads 17-5 in front of 1,189 fans.
The win was the second in three games for Greenville (38-36) during the weeklong series in Hickory, which continues tonight at 7 p.m. On the season, the Drive have defeated the Crawdads (33-41) six of nine games, having taken four of six in a series in Greenville in June.
Facing left-hander Chris Murphy, the Boston Red Sox’s No. 17 prospect according to MLB.com, the Crawdads twice took leads in the early innings. Frainyer Chavez led off the first with a single and circled the bases on Justin Foscue’s triple off the wall in right-center to put Hickory ahead 1-0.
Dom D’Alessandro got the Drive even in the second with a homer to right against Hickory starter Cody Bradford (4-4).
Jonathan Ornelas answered for Hickory with a long drive to center field that Tyler Esplin was unable to capture during a crashing leap to the wall. The play precipitated his departure from the game after the inning, as Stephen Scott, a product of Cardinal Gibbons in Raleigh, made his debut with the Drive in a pinch-hit appearance in the third.
Greenville took the lead for good in the third with a pair of unearned runs. The key play came after Jake Mackenzie walked on what was a routine double-play ball. The play was fielded by the second baseman Chavez, who fed the ball to Ornelas coming across from short. Ornelas dropped the ball, which opened up the opportunity for the Drive. After Tyler Dearden singled to load the bases, Bradford appeared on the verge of escaping damage. However, Joe Davis lined a two-run single to left to make it 3-2.
It remained at that margin until the fifth before the Drive teed off against Bradford. Cam Cannon doubled in Cole Brannen, and then one out later Brandon Howlett clubbed a two-run homer to right, his 12th with Greenville. Davis chased Bradford with his second homer in two days.
Cannon blasted a solo shot (his seventh) in the sixth and D’Alessandro added his second homer of the night in the seventh, a three-run clout for his sixth of the season.
The Crawdads had a mild rally in the eighth with Pedro Gonzalez’s two-run single getting them within 11-5. However, Hickory chose to save its bullpen and trotted infielder Trey Hair to the mound in the ninth. The Drive took advantage by tallying six runs for the final margin. Among the scoring, Dearden swatted a three-run shot (his 13th) and Scott hit a two-run homer.
Chris Murphy received the win (5-3) for the Drive, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out seven.