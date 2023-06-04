GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Drive capped a six-game South Atlantic League series with a 9-3 win over the visiting Hickory Crawdads on Sunday afternoon. The victory was the fourth in six contests for the Drive, who improved to 28-23 on the season while dropping Hickory to 18-29.

The Crawdads scored twice in the top of the first inning, but Greenville took the lead for good thanks to five runs in the bottom of the third. Hickory scored its third run in the fifth, but the Drive responded with a single run in the sixth and three runs in the eighth to account for the final score.

Greenville outhit Hickory 11-6 behind four hits from Ronald Rosario, two hits apiece from Tyler Miller and Alex Erro and one hit each from Max Ferguson, Bryan Gonzalez and Miguel Ugueto. As for the Crawdads, they received two hits including a solo home run from Keyber Rodriguez, two hits from Daniel Mateo and one hit apiece from Max Acosta and Josh Hatcher.

The Drive’s Jordan DiValerio (3-2) earned the win following 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief during which he had no strikeouts and one walk, while Hickory starter Mitch Bratt (1-3) took the loss after surrendering three runs on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks in two innings.

Greenville visits the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the first of six games. Meanwhile, Hickory travels to the Rome (Georgia) Braves on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the opener of a six-game series.