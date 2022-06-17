Greenville bats come to life, top Crawdads

In the first two games of the current South Atlantic League series, the Hickory Crawdads — who have the league’s top offense — pummeled the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive pitching staff. However, the Drive lineup is statistically right behind the Crawdads, and the bats came to life early Thursday night and defeated Hickory 6-3 in front of 1,189 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The loss for Hickory (35-25) did not cost it ground in the race for the first-half South Division title, as Bowling Green (35-24) lost 3-1 to Winston-Salem in a home game in Kentucky. While the Crawdads remain a half-game out of first, the loss did cut the Hot Rods’ magic number to six in clinching the division and the playoff spot that comes by finishing first.

The Crawdads continue their series with the Drive (24-36) tonight at 7 p.m., while Bowling Green again hosts the Dash at 7:35 p.m.

Hickory had not trailed in the series prior to Thursday, but found itself behind three batters into the game, as sloppy defense cost the Crawdads. Facing new Hickory pitcher Robby Ahlstrom, who received a promotion from Low-A Down East earlier in the day, Greenville's Tyler McDonough reached on the opening play when shortstop Luisangel Acuna booted a groundball for an error.

The next batter, Matthew Lugo, lobbed a fly ball into medium right-center that fell between center fielder Evan Carter and right fielder Aaron Zavala for a single. Joe Davis then lined a single into the left-field corner to score McDonough. Davis suffered an injury after crossing first on the play and had to leave the game. Brandon Howlett’s sacrifice fly brought in Lugo to make it 2-0.

The Drive increased the lead in the third, when Nicholas Northcut clubbed a three-run homer to left. The blast was his 21st of the season, which leads the SAL.

The early runs turned out to be plenty for the Drive, as starter Bryan Mata and reliever Michael Gettys handcuffed the Crawdads over the first six innings. Mata, the Red Sox No. 7 prospect by MLB.com, was particularly sharp. Throwing four innings, the right-hander allowed one hit, walked three and struck out eight with five of them on called third strikes on fastballs at 97 miles per hour. Gettys allowed two baserunners, both reaching on errors.

The Crawdads finally broke through in the seventh against reliever Brandon Cellucci. Chris Seise singled and one out later went to third on Thomas Saggese’s single. Frainyer Chavez joined the parade with a single that scored Seise. Acuna’s RBI hit brought in Saggese to get the Crawdads within 5-2.

Nevertheless, the Drive added an insurance run in the ninth when Stephen Scott’s soft roller with the bases loaded was enough to bring in Lugo from third.

The Crawdads threatened in the ninth, when they loaded the bases with one out. Acuna’s fielder’s choice brought in Keyber Rodriguez from third before Carter was hit by a pitch to reload the bases and bring the winning run to the plate. But Robert Kwiatkowski struck out Trevor Hauver to end the game and earn his first save of the season.

Gettys, a former second-round pick of the Red Sox as a hitter, got his first win of the season in relief. Ahlstrom allowed five runs in three innings to get the loss in his Crawdads debut.

Hickory finished with eight hits in the game, with Saggese going 3-for-4. Marc Church provided the highlight for the Crawdads' pitching staff, throwing three scoreless innings and striking out six. Yohanse Morel, making his home debut for the Crawdads after a trade from the Kansas City Royals system, worked around a walk and a hit for a scoreless seventh.