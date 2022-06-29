Greensboro tops Crawdads for second straight day

The Hickory Crawdads lost for the second time in as many days on Wednesday afternoon, with the visiting Greensboro Grasshoppers topping them 6-4 in 10 innings in a battle of South Atlantic League teams. Greensboro also outhit the Crawdads 16-6 as they continued their recent success at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The victory was the Grasshoppers’ fifth in their past eight games at Hickory’s home ballpark dating back to May. Greensboro improved to 30-40 overall and 3-2 in the second half, while the Crawdads fell to 40-31 and 2-3.

Greensboro struck first, registering a run in the top of the first inning on an RBI single from Abrahan Gutierrez. But the Crawdads countered with an RBI triple from Frainyer Chavez in the bottom of the second before the Grasshoppers retook the lead courtesy of an RBI triple from Jackson Glenn in the fourth.

Aaron Zavala gave the Crawdads a 3-2 advantage thanks to a two-run single in the fifth, but RBI doubles from Ernny Ordonez and Hudson Head made it 4-3 in favor of the Grasshoppers in the top of the seventh before Hickory tied the score on a wild pitch that plated Chavez in the bottom half of the frame. However, Greensboro ultimately won the contest following RBI doubles from Glenn and Endy Rodriguez in the 10th.

Thomas Saggese was the only Hickory player with two hits, with Zavala, Chavez, Randy Florentino and Luisangel Acuna notching one apiece. On the other side, the Grasshoppers got four hits from Glenn, three each from Gutierrez and Francisco Acuna, two from Ordonez and one apiece from Head, Rodriguez, Dariel Lopez and Fabricio Macias.

Eddy Yean (2-2) earned the win for Greensboro after giving up no runs on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk in two innings of relief. Hickory’s Spencer Mraz (1-2) also threw two innings in relief, taking the loss after surrendering two runs (one earned) on four hits.

Hickory will host Greensboro again on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Game 3 of a six-game series.

Notes: Hickory is 3-for-27 with runners in scoring position over its last three games, all losses.... Crawdads relief pitcher Marc Church was promoted to Double-A Frisco (Texas) prior to Wednesday's contest. The 21-year-old right-hander is 2-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 57 strikeouts against seven walks for Hickory in 2022, totaling 34 innings in 23 appearances and converting all four of his save opportunities.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

