Greensboro tops Crawdads 3-2, giving Hickory 7 straight losses

Moribund much of the season, the Hickory Crawdads’ bats had a bit more life during Thursday night’s game. However, missed opportunities late turned into their seventh loss in a row, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers took a 3-2 win in front of 1,202 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The two teams continued their divergent paths since splitting a six-game series two weeks ago to start play in the new High-A East League. Greensboro (9-6) won its third in a row in the series and the sixth out of the last eight. The Crawdads (4-11) have dropped nine of 10.

Starting the game with the worst marks among all 30 Class High-A teams in all slash line categories — batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage — Hickory put together seven hits and received a walk. However, the Crawdads stranded four over the last four innings and had two other runners erased on the bases.

The first half of the game was ruled by the starting pitchers for each team. The Grasshoppers put their third top-30 prospect from the parent major league Pittsburgh Pirates on the mound, right-hander Braxton Ashcraft (No. 22). The 2018 second rounder retired the first 11 he faced, giving up two hits with seven strikeouts. His opponent, lefty Cody Bradford (0-1) nearly matched him pitch for pitch, giving up four hits with four strikeouts and a walk over five innings.