Greensboro tops Crawdads 3-2, giving Hickory 7 straight losses

Moribund much of the season, the Hickory Crawdads’ bats had a bit more life during Thursday night’s game. However, missed opportunities late turned into their seventh loss in a row, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers took a 3-2 win in front of 1,202 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The two teams continued their divergent paths since splitting a six-game series two weeks ago to start play in the new High-A East League. Greensboro (9-6) won its third in a row in the series and the sixth out of the last eight. The Crawdads (4-11) have dropped nine of 10.
Starting the game with the worst marks among all 30 Class High-A teams in all slash line categories — batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage — Hickory put together seven hits and received a walk. However, the Crawdads stranded four over the last four innings and had two other runners erased on the bases.
The first half of the game was ruled by the starting pitchers for each team. The Grasshoppers put their third top-30 prospect from the parent major league Pittsburgh Pirates on the mound, right-hander Braxton Ashcraft (No. 22). The 2018 second rounder retired the first 11 he faced, giving up two hits with seven strikeouts. His opponent, lefty Cody Bradford (0-1) nearly matched him pitch for pitch, giving up four hits with four strikeouts and a walk over five innings.
Ashcraft (1-0) left with a 2-1 lead, with all the runs coming on solo home runs. Jared Triolo clubbed his first of the year in the fourth, while the Crawdads' Justin Foscue swatted his second of the year in the bottom of the inning. Jesus Valdez answered again for Greensboro with his first of the season in the fifth, giving the Grasshoppers the lead for good.
Valdez, who entered the game hitting .071 in limited playing time, was a factor in the contest aside from his homer. The Crawdads had a chance to tie in the sixth when Pedro Gonzalez doubled to start the inning. After a sacrifice bunt moved him to third, Frainyer Chavez hit a sharp grounder to Valdez, playing in at the grass at first. Valdez made the play and fired home to cut down Gonzalez trying to score.
Valdez then chipped in at the plate with a key insurance run in the seventh. Facing reliever Triston Polley with two outs in the inning, he worked out of a 1-2 count to earn a walk. He stole second and came around to score on Matthew Frazier’s double to right to make it 3-1.
The Crawdads returned fire in the bottom of the inning, starting with David Garcia’s double. Ryan Anderson followed with a fly ball single to left to score Garcia, but was thrown out trying to reach second.
Hickory put the leadoff hitter aboard in the ninth on a single by Foscue. Two outs later, Anderson kept the Crawdads' hopes alive with a walk. However, Kenen Irizarry, making his first appearance with Hickory in a pinch-hitting role, bounced out to first to end the game.
Austin Roberts worked the final three innings to get his first save of the season.
Hickory hosts Game 4 against the Grasshoppers tonight at 7 p.m.
NOTES: The Texas Rangers announced several moves for the Crawdads on Thursday. Shortstop Chris Seise, the Rangers' first-round pick (29th overall) in 2017 was placed on the injured list after suffering a knee injury in Wednesday’s game. Also placed on the IL was center fielder Miguel Aparicio. No report was given on the injury; however, he was also hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s game, though he remained in the contest.
Replacing the two are infielders Jose Acosta and Kenen Irizarry, who played briefly in Thursday’s loss. Acosta came to the Rangers from the Cincinnati Reds organization in a trade last winter, while Irizarry was a 13th-round pick of the club in 2018. Both are making their debut with a full-season club.