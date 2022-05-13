Greensboro pitching shuts down Crawdads

Solid pitching for the Greensboro Grasshoppers has been rare this season. On Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium, Greensboro had arguably its best night on the mound and the bats supported the Grasshoppers for a 7-1 win over the Hickory Crawdads, to the dismay of many of the 1,899 home fans in attendance for the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Greensboro (13-16) has taken two out of three to start the six-game series, which resumes tonight at 7 p.m.

Greensboro’s pitching staff entered the series with a 5.75 ERA, the second-worst in the SAL, but a quintet of pitchers kept the Hickory (15-14) bats quiet much of the night. Starter Nick Garcia, the Pittsburgh Pirates' third-round pick in 2020, allowed three hits and two walks over 4 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out four. Duke product Jack Carey entered with two outs in the fifth. After allowing his first two hitters to reach, he struck out Aaron Zavala to escape damage. Carey (2-3) went on to retire the next six in a row and struck out three to earn the scorer’s decision victory. Michell Miliano worked around a walk in the eighth to put Greensboro in position for its first shutout of the season.

Meanwhile, Greensboro put its bats to good use against Hickory starter Ben Anderson (2-2). A throwing error by Luisangel Acuna allowed Jacob Gonzalez to turn an infield hit into a runner on second with one out. Hudson Head’s infield hit moved Gonzalez to third, from where Eli Wilson singled him in with two outs.

The game’s turning point came in the fourth inning when the Grasshoppers loaded the bases with none out. A pair of walks sandwiched around a Gonzalez single set up Ernny Ordonez with a chance to break the game open. Ordonez did that by sending a changeup over the fence in left for a grand slam to make it 5-0.

Matt Gorski put the game away in the seventh with a two-run triple.

The Crawdads had just four hits going into the ninth before they spoiled the shutout bid. Chris Seise singled and moved to second when Thomas Saggese walked. After Frainyer Chavez’s groundout to first advanced the runners, Angel Aponte singled in Seise for the game’s final margin.

Eddy Yean was brought in to stem the rally’s tide and he did that by striking out Scott Kapers and getting Jace Easley to ground out to short to end the game.

Notes: The Texas Rangers announced a roster change for Hickory prior to Thursday’s game. Jayce Easley, son of former major league player Damion Easley, was placed on the roster from Arizona. Meanwhile, Jake Guenther was placed on the Rangers’ development list.