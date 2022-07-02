Greensboro nips Crawdads by 2-1 final

After snapping a three-game losing streak, the Hickory Crawdads' lineup reverted to a collective slump at the plate. Behind pitcher Domingo Gonzalez, the visiting Greensboro Grasshoppers took advantage Friday night and edged Hickory 2-1 in front of 1,816 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium for the South Atlantic League contest.

The Grasshoppers (31-41 overall, 4-3 second half) have taken three of the first four games in the series and sent the Crawdads (41-32, 3-4) to their fourth defeat in five games. Looking to extend its streak of 10 straight series in which its has won or tied, Hickory will need to win games both tonight and Sunday to do so.

Friday night’s game was the third of the four games between the two decided by one run, with the other game going to extra innings. Hickory had stopped a three-game skid with a 6-5 win on Thursday, but clutch hitting woes continued Friday, as the Crawdads missed the few opportunities they had to score.

All of the runs came in successive half-innings, with Greensboro taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Facing Nick Krauth, Dariel Lopez led off with a double and advanced to third on Ernny Ordonez’s grounder to second. After Krauth struck out Sammy Siani, he was charged with a balk that allowed Lopez to score.

The Crawdads got even in the bottom of the second when Cody Freeman cracked his ninth homer of the season. However, Greensboro responded with what turned into the decisive run in the third. With one out, Yoyner Fajardo steered a soft ground ball that found its way into right for a hit, then moved to second on Endy Rodriguez’s groundout. Abrahan Gutierrez followed with a sharp liner to right that brought in Fajardo.

Domingo entered the game in the third in place of opener Adrian Florencio and had little trouble getting through the Crawdads order. Despite walking three, the right-hander needed just 69 pitches to get through six shutout innings, as he was able to take advantage of the lineup’s impatience to earn quick outs. In four of the six innings, Domingo needed 10 or fewer pitches to retire the side, including just 13 total in the sixth and seventh frames.

Hickory’s best chance to tie the game came in the fifth. Chris Seise singled with one out and Frainyer Chavez reached on a bunt with the runners moving to second and third after a throwing error by Domingo. Scott Kapers popped up to second before Aaron Zavala extended the inning by working a walk. However, Domingo struck out Trevor Hauver to end the inning.

A minor threat by Hickory in the eighth ended with a runner stranded at second after Evan Carter was called out on strikes, a pitch that was disputed by the Crawdads bench and earned manager Carlos Cardoza an ejection by home plate umpire Denver Dangerfield. Over the last five games, the Crawdads are 5-for-38 with runners in scoring position.

Krauth (2-4) took the hard-luck loss despite receiving credit for a quality start by giving up the two runs over six innings on four hits and a walk. Yohanse Morel struck out three over two scoreless innings and Theo McDowell made his Crawdads debut in the ninth and worked around a leadoff single to keep the margin at one.

Domingo, who received the scorer’s decision win to improve to 5-2, was backed by Oliver Mateo and a scoreless ninth that earned him his third save of the season and his second of the series.

The teams return to action tonight at 7 p.m. before finishing the series Sunday at 6 p.m.

Note: Hickory's Evan Carter was named the SAL Player of the Week for his performance last week in Rome, Georgia. Carter hit .455 with 10 hits, 20 total bases, three triples, eight RBIs and four stolen bases. His on-base percentage was .571.