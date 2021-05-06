Greensboro doubles up Crawdads, evens both teams’ records at 1-1

GREENSBORO — After earning a season-opening road victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers a night earlier, the Hickory Crawdads never led during the second game of a six-game set on Wednesday night. Despite tying the contest on three occasions, Hickory fell by an 8-4 score at the Grasshoppers' First National Bank Field.

Both teams moved to 1-1 entering their third meeting tonight. That contest, like Friday and Saturday’s games, begins at 6:30 p.m., while Sunday’s series finale starts at 2 p.m.

The Grasshoppers outhit the Crawdads 12-4 behind two-hit performances from five players. Liover Peguero, Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo, Lolo Sanchez and Matthew Fraizer had multi-hit outings for Greensboro, combining for six RBIs and seven runs scored.

Additionally, Peguero hit a solo home run in the first inning before Gonzales notched a two-run blast in the seventh. On the other side, Blake Crim had a solo shot for Hickory in the opening inning to go with a single later in the contest, while Justin Foscue had a double and Jonathan Ornelas recorded a single.

Greensboro relief pitcher Bear Bellomy picked up the win thanks to 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, hitless ball with three strikeouts and no walks, while Oliver Garcia earned his first save by pitching around a walk and striking out the side in the ninth. Reliever Tyler Thomas took the loss for the Crawdads, who started left-hander Cole Ragans while also using Jesus Linarez.