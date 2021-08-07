Grasshoppers outlast Crawdads in 12 innings

GREENSBORO — Friday night’s High-A East League game between the visiting Hickory Crawdads and the Greensboro Grasshoppers was wild, wacky and seemingly never-ending. After over five hours and 12 innings, the host Grasshoppers finally earned a 15-14 victory in front of 5,150 fans at First National Bank Field.

Hickory (37-44) led 2-0 through six innings thanks to single runs in the top of the first and fourth frames before Greensboro (51-31) registered its first run in the bottom of the seventh. The Grasshoppers then pulled ahead 3-2 in the eighth before the Crawdads tied things in the ninth.

The teams then matched each other with two runs apiece in the 10th and three runs each in the 11th. It looked like Hickory would roll to a win after scoring six runs in the top of the 12th, but the Grasshoppers rallied for seven runs in the bottom half of the inning, winning on a walk-off grand slam from William Matthiessen with two outs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Speaking of home runs, Hickory hit two of them. Josh H. Smith tallied a solo shot in the first, while Ezequiel Duran clubbed a three-run homer in the 12th. Meanwhile, the Grasshoppers received a solo homer from Jared Triolo in the seventh and a three-run blast from Grant Koch in the 11th before Matthiessen’s game-winning slam in the 12th.