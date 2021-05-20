Grasshoppers outlast Crawdads 8-5 in 10 innings

The tough start to the season continued Wednesday night for the Hickory Crawdads and one of the few bright spots may be dimmed.
The Greensboro Grasshoppers scored four runs in the 10th inning and sent the Crawdads to their sixth straight loss with an 8-5 win at L.P. Frans Stadium.
Greensboro (8-6) has won the first two of the current six-game series in the High-A East League and five of its last seven overall. The Grasshoppers are now 5-3 this season against their in-state rivals, having split a six-game series with Hickory at home two weeks ago.
Hickory is now 1-7 during the season-opening homestand and 4-10 on the season. The misery continued at the plate for the team, which entered the game as the worst hitting team among all 30 Class High-A teams. After recording three hits and seven base runners on Wednesday, the Crawdads dropped to a .169 batting average, a .275 on-base percentage, a .280 slugging percentage and a .556 OPS (on-base plus slugging). With the three hits on Wednesday, the Crawdads have five or fewer hits in nine of the 14 games.
Of bigger concern for the Crawdads and the parent club Texas Rangers is the health of shortstop Chris Seise. The Rangers' first-round pick (29th overall) in 2017 left Wednesday’s game in the 10th after what appeared to be a right knee injury suffered after making a throw.
Seise had already missed all of 2018 after surgery on his right shoulder, then much of 2019 after tearing the labrum in his left shoulder while with Hickory. Seise has been immune to the Crawdads' struggles at the plate, hitting .250 during the homestand, which included a two-run homer to give Hickory a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning of Wednesday's contest.
Along with Seise’s blast, Scott Kapers knocked a two-run homer in the second that gave the Crawdads the initial lead of the game.
However, Greensboro took advantage of the sudden wildness of Cole Ragans, Hickory’s starter. After working around trouble in the first and second frames, Ragans walked Francisco Acuna and Nick Martinez, then loaded the bases with one out by hitting Aaron Shackelford. Ragans fanned Matt Gorski, but surrendered a single off the end of the bat by Fabricio Macias to tie the game. A check-swing roller turned into an infield hit that brought in Shackelford.
Greensboro’s Tahnaj Thomas retired the final 10 hitters he faced after Kapers’ homer, but the Crawdads got the lead back on Seise’s clout against Colin Selby.
Hickory reliever Grant Anderson was sharp through his three innings, striking out five. But Jesus Linarez was unable to hold the lead after entering in the eighth. His throwing error allowed Jared Triolo to reach with one out. Lolo Sanchez singled him to second and after a double steal, Triolo scampered home on Grant Koch’s flyout to center to tie the game at 4-all.
With Shackelford placed at second to start the inning under baseball’s extra-inning rules, the Grasshoppers put the first three aboard to take the lead for good. Gorski walked before Macias singled in Shackelford. An error in left placed Gorski at third with Macias getting into scoring position on a steal. Triolo singled in both and two outs later scored on Acuna’s double.
Hickory provided the game’s final margin as Jonathan Ornelas, who was placed at second to start the inning, scored on Pedro Gonzalez’s grounder to short.
The Crawdads host Game 3 against the Grasshoppers tonight at 7 p.m.