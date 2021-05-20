Grasshoppers outlast Crawdads 8-5 in 10 innings

Seise had already missed all of 2018 after surgery on his right shoulder, then much of 2019 after tearing the labrum in his left shoulder while with Hickory. Seise has been immune to the Crawdads' struggles at the plate, hitting .250 during the homestand, which included a two-run homer to give Hickory a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning of Wednesday's contest.

Along with Seise’s blast, Scott Kapers knocked a two-run homer in the second that gave the Crawdads the initial lead of the game.

However, Greensboro took advantage of the sudden wildness of Cole Ragans, Hickory’s starter. After working around trouble in the first and second frames, Ragans walked Francisco Acuna and Nick Martinez, then loaded the bases with one out by hitting Aaron Shackelford. Ragans fanned Matt Gorski, but surrendered a single off the end of the bat by Fabricio Macias to tie the game. A check-swing roller turned into an infield hit that brought in Shackelford.

Greensboro’s Tahnaj Thomas retired the final 10 hitters he faced after Kapers’ homer, but the Crawdads got the lead back on Seise’s clout against Colin Selby.