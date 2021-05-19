Grasshoppers hand Crawdads their 5th straight loss

The opponent for the Hickory Crawdads changed, but the results did not.
The hitting woes stretched into a second week and the Greensboro Grasshoppers set the momentum early for a 5-1 win Tuesday night.
A crowd of 973 at L.P. Frans Stadium saw the Crawdads (4-9) drop their fifth in a row and the sixth out of the last seven games in High-A East League play.
A day away from the park on Monday did not shake off the cold stretch by the bats. Entering the day with the High-A League’s worst batting average (.172), on-base percentage (.279) and on-base plus slugging (.571), the Crawdads had just four hits and added three walks. It is the eighth time in 13 games the team has had five or fewer hits. The power has also dried up, as the Crawdads have just five extra-base hits over the last five games — all doubles. Hickory has scored three or fewer runs in five of the last seven games.
All of that seemed to spell doom from the start on Tuesday, as Greensboro used its speed and the Crawdads' inattentiveness to score a pair of runs in the first. Matthew Frazier led off the game with a line drive over leaping second baseman Justin Foscue. Frazier turned the hit into a double as Pedro Gonzalez was slow to field the ball in right. With the next batter at the plate, Frazier took an extended walking lead and stole third without a throw. Hickory starter Justin Slaten (0-1) retired the next two but left an 0-2 fastball over the plate, which Matt Gorski used for an RBI double to the gap in left-center. Fabricio Macias singled in Gorski for the second run.
That turned out to be all the Grasshoppers (7-6) needed on the night, as starter Quinn Priester (1-2) and a trio of relievers held the Crawdads scoreless until there were two outs in the ninth. Priester, the Pittsburgh Pirates' first-round pick in 2018 and the team’s fifth-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, as well as the 43rd best prospect in the minor leagues, had little resistance from the Hickory lineup. He retired the first eight in a row before Miguel Aparicio singled to left with two outs in the third.
The Crawdads put a runner on third with two outs in the fourth before Priester struck out David Garcia. The best threat by Hickory until the final inning came in the fifth, when Gonzalez and Frainyer Chavez singled. However, Priester struck out Aparicio and got Chris Seise to ground out.
Grant Ford allowed a walk over three innings with five strikeouts. Meanwhile, his teammates added an unearned run in the sixth when Jared Triolo singled in Gorski, who added a two-run single in the seventh. Gorski finished the game 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
The lone run for Hickory came at the expense of Myers Park product William Kobos. Foscue walked and Jake Guenther singled. One out later, Kobos walked Kole Enright to load the bases before he was removed. Cristofer Melendez was brought in to face Gonzalez, who brought in the run with a sacrifice fly. Melendez got Chavez to pop up to short to end the game.