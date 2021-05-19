Grasshoppers hand Crawdads their 5th straight loss

The opponent for the Hickory Crawdads changed, but the results did not.

The hitting woes stretched into a second week and the Greensboro Grasshoppers set the momentum early for a 5-1 win Tuesday night.

A crowd of 973 at L.P. Frans Stadium saw the Crawdads (4-9) drop their fifth in a row and the sixth out of the last seven games in High-A East League play.

A day away from the park on Monday did not shake off the cold stretch by the bats. Entering the day with the High-A League’s worst batting average (.172), on-base percentage (.279) and on-base plus slugging (.571), the Crawdads had just four hits and added three walks. It is the eighth time in 13 games the team has had five or fewer hits. The power has also dried up, as the Crawdads have just five extra-base hits over the last five games — all doubles. Hickory has scored three or fewer runs in five of the last seven games.