The National Hot Rod Association held its 2023 season opener last weekend in Gainesville, Florida, with Granite Falls native Brad McBride participating in the event. The NHRA Gatornationals, which were first held in 1970, took place at Gainesville Raceway.

McBride competed in the Top Alcohol division, securing the provisional 11th position heading into race day with a speed of over 270 mph in just 5.37 seconds. And after defeating Dean Dubbins and Jackie Fricke to reach the semifinal round, McBride lost to eventual event winner Julie Nataas of Norway.

“The team has worked hard in the offseason, and I have been really focusing on the tune-up as well as preparing myself as a driver,” said McBride. “It seems the work is paying off.

“To be able to compete with the caliber of teams and drivers we did is a true testament of the potential of this LRC Racing Team,” he added of his team, which is based in Wilkesboro. “We are excited and very optimistic for our next event.”

McBride’s next race will be the Circle K NHRA 4 Wide Nationals April 28-30 at zMAX Dragway in Concord.

For marketing opportunities or to follow McBride’s journey, search for Brad McBride Racing on Instagram or visit his Facebook page.