Brad McBride of Granite Falls will participate in one of the National Hot Rod Association’s biggest drag racing events next month. The Gatornationals, which open the 2023 NHRA season, will be held March 10-12 in Gainesville, Florida.

“The Gatornationals is a huge deal,” said McBride. “The fans are amazing and I am excited to race in front of a sellout crowd.”

McBride will ride in the nitro-burning A/Fuel dragster of LRC Racing, a team based in Wilkesboro. The team is entered in the Top Alcohol class, in which cars race at over 280 mph in just five seconds.

Also set to compete in the Top Alcohol class is NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart.

“Stewart’s announcement has brought a lot of attention to the class and to NHRA as a whole,” said McBride. “There have been several new drivers licensed in just the last few weeks. Now is a good time to be in the mix with these top teams of NHRA.”

After a strong finish at the 2022 Carolina Nationals held at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s zMAX Dragway, McBride looks to build on that momentum to begin the 2023 season. His sponsors include Younce RV Sales of Hudson, Schaeffer Oil and Lubricants, FE Prints and Roman Road Auto Restoration.

To keep up with McBride’s journey, search for Brad McBride Racing on Instagram or visit his Facebook page.