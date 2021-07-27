GRABBING MOMENTUM: Post 48 softball tops Wilkes in Game 1 of Area IV title series

MILLERS CREEK — Entering the Area IV championship series, the Wilkes County Post 31 Senior Legion softball team had won 16 straight games, including all 10 of its home contests.
On Monday night, Hickory Post 48 put an end to both of those streaks. Post 48 — which also handed Post 31 its previous loss in the second game of a June 1 doubleheader — defeated Wilkes 2-1 in the opening game of the best-of-three area title series at West Wilkes High School.
With the victory, Hickory moved within one win of qualifying for next week’s state tournament at Crest High. The Eastern Division’s No. 3 seed improved to 16-7, while East No. 1 Wilkes fell to 17-2 ahead of Game 2, which will be hosted by Hickory tonight at Bandys High. Game 3 (if necessary) would take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at West Wilkes.
“That first one’s big,” Post 48 coach Todd Smith said. “Anytime you can get that first game in a best-of-three, not saying you relax a little bit, but especially when you’re going home to play the next game, that’s big momentum for us.”
The story of the night was a pitchers’ duel between Hickory’s Mayson Lail and Wilkes’ Lily Profitt, each of whom held the opposition scoreless through five innings. In fact, the teams combined for just five hits over the first five frames, with Post 48’s Jada Spake singling to lead off the top of the third inning and base hits for Post 31 coming from Brianna Lewis in the bottom of the second, Profitt in the fourth and Zoey Cheek and Isabelle Curry on back-to-back bunt singles in the fifth.
After Lail escaped the aforementioned fifth-inning jam, which saw Cheek and Curry reach on consecutive pitches, Hickory’s offense went to work in the sixth. Addie Wray beat out a grounder to third with one out before stealing second, and then Caroline McIntosh bunted her to third.
From there, Macey Pennell laid down a picture-perfect bunt that got past Wilkes’ third baseman. Wray scored on the play, while Pennell never stopped running and was able to take second for a rare bunt double. Zoey Boston followed with an RBI single to center, giving Post 48 a 2-0 advantage heading into the bottom half of the sixth.
Following groundouts to short and second, Profitt blasted a solo home run over the center-field fence to get Wilkes on the board. After a fielding error allowed the next batter to reach, Lail induced a groundout to third to preserve the visitors’ one-run lead.
Profitt then pitched around a one-out walk with three strikeouts in the seventh, but Lail retired Post 31 in order in the final half-inning to give Hickory the slimmest of victories and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.
“Macey came up big there,” said Smith of Pennell’s bunt double in the sixth. “I knew if she could just put the ball in play her speed would be big right there, just make some things happen, and she did a good job putting it in where nobody was. And then Zoey came up and hit that big hit into left-center to score her.
“Coming around the third time around I felt like we would start putting the ball in play more,” he added. “And Profitt’s a good pitcher, so you missed a good ballgame if you weren’t here tonight. If your blood ain’t up a little bit during this one then you might need to check your pulse.”
Wilkes outhit Post 48 5-4 behind two hits from Profitt and one apiece from Lewis, Cheek and Curry. Nonetheless, Hickory was able to make the most of its hits despite finishing with just one each from Spake, Wray, Pennell and Boston.
Lail struck out eight and issued no walks during a complete-game performance to notch the win for Post 48. Meanwhile, Profitt was saddled with the loss in spite of an 11-strikeout effort during which she walked one and hit a batter.
“She did awesome, had an awesome night,” said Smith. “She was hitting her spots, mixing speeds again, and I can’t say enough about that kid. She’s a gamer, she just brings it every time she comes out on that pitching mound, and she likes to have that ball in her hand.”
Post 48: 000 002 0 — 2 4 1
Post 31: 000 001 0 — 1 5 0
WP: Mayson Lail
LP: Lily Profitt
