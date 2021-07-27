GRABBING MOMENTUM: Post 48 softball tops Wilkes in Game 1 of Area IV title series

After Lail escaped the aforementioned fifth-inning jam, which saw Cheek and Curry reach on consecutive pitches, Hickory’s offense went to work in the sixth. Addie Wray beat out a grounder to third with one out before stealing second, and then Caroline McIntosh bunted her to third.

From there, Macey Pennell laid down a picture-perfect bunt that got past Wilkes’ third baseman. Wray scored on the play, while Pennell never stopped running and was able to take second for a rare bunt double. Zoey Boston followed with an RBI single to center, giving Post 48 a 2-0 advantage heading into the bottom half of the sixth.

Following groundouts to short and second, Profitt blasted a solo home run over the center-field fence to get Wilkes on the board. After a fielding error allowed the next batter to reach, Lail induced a groundout to third to preserve the visitors’ one-run lead.

Profitt then pitched around a one-out walk with three strikeouts in the seventh, but Lail retired Post 31 in order in the final half-inning to give Hickory the slimmest of victories and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.