Gorski's homer lifts Grasshoppers over Crawdads in 10th

Short on arms, the Hickory Crawdads turned to a catcher to pitch for the second straight night. The Greensboro Grasshoppers took advantage with a two-run homer in the 10th inning to take a 7-5 win in front of 1,066 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium Saturday night.
With the win, Greensboro (19-16) has won four of the first five in the six-game series and has clinched its first series win of the season. The Grasshoppers have won six of seven overall.
Meanwhile, the Crawdads (13-22) have dropped five of their last six and eight of 11. The teams will close out the series today at 3 p.m.
With the score tied at 5-all after nine innings, an overused pitching staff from the past several days left the Crawdads with no options for extra innings. After Hickory turned to Scott Kapers — the Crawdads' backup catcher — Greensboro jumped at the chance to take the game. With Jared Triolo placed at second under extra-inning rules, Kapers (0-1) got the first out by getting Grant Koch to bounce to short. However, Matt Gorski drilled a 1-1 pitch over the fence in right for the decisive two-run homer.
The Crawdads did put the tying run on in the 10th when Blaine Crim was hit by a pitch. But Oliver Garcia got David Garcia to fly out, then fanned Miguel Aparicio and Jake Guenther to end the contest. Garcia (2-0) pitched the final three innings, retiring nine of the 10 hitters he faced, five by strikeout.
Prior to the 10th-inning blast, all of the previous scoring took place by the fifth. Facing starter Avery Weems, the Grasshoppers opened the scoring in the second. Lolo Sanchez worked a walk on 10 pitches and later scored on Triolo’s double. Two-run doubles from Koch and Matthew Fraizer (3-for-4) in the fourth chased Weems and put Greensboro up 5-0.
Hickory worked back into the game over the next two innings. Facing starter JC Flowers, the Crawdads got two back in the fourth. Crim and David Garcia singled and advanced on a wild pitch. Aparicio’s grounder scored Crim before Guenther’s single to right brought in Garcia.
The Crawdads got even in the fifth, scoring three against reliever Grant Ford. With one out, Jonathan Ornelas and moved to second on a wild pitch, from where he scored one out later on Kellen Strahm’s single. Crim tied the game with his sixth homer of the season, the second in two games.
From there, the relievers ruled from the mound. Prior to Oliver Garcia’s outing, Myers Park High product William Kobos retired seven of the eight hitter he faced with five strikeouts. Meanwhile, Seth Nordlin picked up for Weems and allowed a run on four hits and struck out five over four innings. Triston Polley struck out four over 1 2/3 scoreless innings to get Hickory through the ninth.
Crim and David Garcia each had a pair of hits for Hickory with Garcia adding a walk.
Note: The Crawdads received relief pitcher Tyler Thomas back into the fold, as the Texas Rangers announced his reassignment to the team from Double-A Frisco (Texas). In three relief outings with the RoughRiders, the left-hander allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings. Thomas pitched in five games with Hickory (2.08 ERA in 13 innings, 19 Ks, 3 BBs) before a callup to Frisco on May 29.