Gorski's homer lifts Grasshoppers over Crawdads in 10th

Short on arms, the Hickory Crawdads turned to a catcher to pitch for the second straight night. The Greensboro Grasshoppers took advantage with a two-run homer in the 10th inning to take a 7-5 win in front of 1,066 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium Saturday night.

With the win, Greensboro (19-16) has won four of the first five in the six-game series and has clinched its first series win of the season. The Grasshoppers have won six of seven overall.

Meanwhile, the Crawdads (13-22) have dropped five of their last six and eight of 11. The teams will close out the series today at 3 p.m.

With the score tied at 5-all after nine innings, an overused pitching staff from the past several days left the Crawdads with no options for extra innings. After Hickory turned to Scott Kapers — the Crawdads' backup catcher — Greensboro jumped at the chance to take the game. With Jared Triolo placed at second under extra-inning rules, Kapers (0-1) got the first out by getting Grant Koch to bounce to short. However, Matt Gorski drilled a 1-1 pitch over the fence in right for the decisive two-run homer.