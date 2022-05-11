Gonzalez leads Greensboro past Crawdads

The Greensboro Grasshoppers lost a big bat to a minor-league promotion on Tuesday, but their replacement filled in quite nicely.

Jacob Gonzalez put together a perfect night at the plate (3-for-3 with a walk) and had a hand in five runs as the Grasshoppers defeated the Hickory Crawdads 6-4 Tuesday night in the first of a six-game series at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The victory in front of 1,083 fans snapped a mini two-game losing streak for the visiting Grasshoppers (12-15), while Hickory dropped to 14-13. The teams will resume the series tonight at 7 p.m.

Gonzalez, the son of legendary Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez, was promoted to Greensboro from Low-A Bradenton on Tuesday after he was named the Florida State League player of the month. He took the spot of catcher Henry Davis, the overall No. 1 draft pick in 2021, who was promoted to Double-A Altoona (Pennsylvania).

Gonzalez played a big role in helping Greensboro build a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning against Hickory starter Tekoah Roby. With one out, Hudson Head doubled before Endy Rodriguez walked. After Matt Gorski struck out, Abrahan Gutierrez singled in Head and Gonzalez swatted his first homer with the Grasshoppers, a three-run blast to left-center.

The Crawdads rallied with three runs in the bottom of the inning, which started on an automatic ball called against pitcher Domingo Gonzalez on a full count, which allowed Aaron Zavala to walk. Evan Carter reached on a bunt single before Luisangel Acuna doubled in Zavala. One out later, a pair of wild pitches brought in both Carter and Acuna.

The score remained 4-3 before a defensive miscue enabled Greensboro to score twice in the eighth. Matt Gorski tripled and was still on third with two outs before Gonzalez sent a low liner into right. Zavala charged the play for what would have been the final out, but he appeared to lose the ball in the lights as it rolled to the wall for an RBI double. Jack Herman steered a ground ball through the left side for a single that scored Gonzalez.

Hickory accounted for the final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth when Chris Seise’s bouncer skipped off the glove of Claudio Finol at short for a hit, which brought in Trever Hauver.

Strikeouts were the theme of the night, as the teams combined for 26. A trio of Crawdads pitchers teamed up for 14 strikeouts with Roby getting six over his five innings. Triston Polley gave up the two runs in the eighth, but struck out five over three innings before Marc Church fanned the side in the ninth.

Five pitchers for Greensboro struck out 12 with Domingo Gonzalez, Wandi Montout and Ricky DeVito tallying three each.

Montout (1-1) received the win in relief with Tyler Samaniego getting his first save with a perfect ninth. Roby (1-3) took the loss for Hickory.