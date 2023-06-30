Although Richard Miller of Hudson and Bryan Deal of Valdese didn’t start playing competitive Putt-Putt until last August, they recently broke a course record at the Hickory Putt-Putt Fun Center. On June 22, Miller and Deal shot the lowest round ever recorded in a Best Ball tournament with a score of 20 on Hickory Course No. 1.

Miller and Deal tallied 16 holes-in-one during the 18-hole event, including 10 consecutive holes-in-one to start their round. Best Ball is where any two people can pair up and the lowest scores on each hole are kept for each team.

The Hickory Putt-Putt Fun Center has been open for more than 50 years and hosts Best Ball tournaments every Thursday from April 1 through Nov. 1. There are four 18-hole courses at the Putt-Putt Fun Center.

The Hickory Putt-Putt Fun Center will host a national tournament July 22-23 for members of the Professional Putters Association and the Amateur Putters Association, along with novice players. Prior to last October, Hickory hadn’t hosted a professional event since 1996.

Call 828-327-2316 for information on pricing and hours for the Hickory Putt-Putt Fun Center, which is located at 533 7th Avenue Place SW.