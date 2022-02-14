Golfer Eduardo Romero dead at 67; he took part in Greater Hickory Classic

Eduardo Romero, the Argentine golfer who won European Tour events over three decades, has died. He was 67.

The tour announced Romero’s death on Monday, without giving any more details.

Nicknamed “El Gato” (The Cat), Romero was best known for winning eight titles on the tour between 1989 and 2002.

His first was at the Trophée Lancôme in France and the last was at the Scottish Open, when he won in a playoff to become at that time the third oldest winner on the tour — just three days before his 48th birthday.

Romero won more than 80 tournaments in South America, and represented Argentina in the World Cup and the Alfred Dunhill Cup.

He transitioned successfully to the senior circuit, winning major titles at the Tradition in 2006 and the U.S. Senior Open in 2008.

Romero played in the Greater Hickory Classic on the Champions Tour at least twice. He was in the tournament in 2010 and 2011.