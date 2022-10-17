Can Newton-Conover repeat as state champs? Can Hickory golfer claim individual honors?

Tuesday is when area high school teams and individual female golfers will begin the state playoffs.

A total of 37 golfers from 13 schools in the region, plus Draughn and Patton, will play in the West Regionals. Among those schools, eight will vie for team championships and the right to advance to the state tournament next week. The remaining players will compete in individual competition. Schools from the greater Hickory area are scheduled to play in the West Regional in their respective classifications. All the all rounds are scheduled for Tuesday.

During the regular season in high school girls golf, a maximum of five golfers play a nine-hole round with the best three scores counting toward a team score. At the conclusion of the regular season, conference championship teams automatically advance to regionals, which includes the top-three scoring golfers from that team. Other schools can advance as a team by having at least three players achieving a minimum average score over nine holes. The minimum is based on the best five nine-hole rounds for the season. In 1A, 2A and 3A classifications, the minimum average is 55, while it is 50 in class 4A. Individuals reaching that average also will play at regional, which can include a fourth and fifth person on a conference championship team.

The 4A and 3A classifications will hold separate regional tournaments, while the 1A and 2A classes play a combined regional. A total of 26 golfers from each of the three regionals throughout the state — East, Central and West — will advance to the state tournament. The top three teams with their top three scorers will advance, along with the top 17 scorers not included within the nine from the three qualifying teams.

Here is a preview of the teams and golfers expected to compete. Coaches were invited to submit comments on their players and teams. Some comments were edited for clarity. Averages in parenthesis are an average of best five nine-hole scores followed by tee times.

1A/2A WEST REGIONAL

Mimosa Hills Country Club, Morganton, Tuesday, 9 a.m.

TEAMS

NEWTON-CONOVER (Defending 1A/2A state champions)

Coach: John Echerd

Players: Sondra Uon, Sr. (39.3, 9:50 a.m.), Celeste Little, Jr. (40.8, 10 a.m.), Hailey Hicks, Sr. (46.5, 10:10 a.m.)

After back-to-back runner-up finishes at the West Regional, the Red Devils finally made it to the top by winning the 1A/2A State Championship last year. In the 2021 regional, all three golfers returning this year finished in the top 15, with Uon in a tie for seventh. Uon is playing to reach her fourth state tournament in four seasons, with Hicks going for her third and Little her second. Little, who is in her third regional, had the best 9-hole round of the three this fall, when she fired a 34 on the team’s home course at Rock Barn.

Coach’s comments: The Newton-Conover women's golf team is the defending 2021 1A/2A state champions. The whole team returns this year to compete in the 2022 NCHSAA West Regional. Sondra is a great player who is very devoted to her golf game. Junior Celeste Little has played in two state championships. Celeste has a 40.8 stroke average in her matches this year, with a low of 34. Senior Hailey Hicks has competed in two state championships and has a stroke average of 46.5 in her matches this year. The team played in seven matches this year and won all seven matches. The Newton-Conover Lady Red Devil golfers are all excited and ready to compete in the 2022 West Regional.

DRAUGHN (Western Highlands 1A/2A champions)

Coach: Chris Treadway

Players: Gigi Smith, Sr. (49, 9:40 a.m.); Laney Hodge, So. (49.2, 9:50 a.m.); Charis Hyde, Sr. (50.6, 10 a.m.); Sarah Mull, Sr. (53.6, 10:10 a.m.)

Draughn won its second conference title in a row but will play as a team at regional for the program’s first time. Smith is the lone Wildcats golfer with regional experience and hopes to improve from a 37th place finish last fall. Hodge, whose sister made three previous regional rounds, had the low score of the group at 47.

Coach’s comments: Seniors Charis Hyde, Sarah Mull and Gigi Smith led the team along with sophomore Laney Hodge. All four golfers were selected as all-conference. These ladies led the season with three other team members, who started playing golf for the first time a few months ago, with all three providing respectable scores throughout the season.

We are excited to play in the regionals for the first time as a team and hope that we can play some smart golf at a great course (Mimosa Hills). Putting has been below average for us this season, so with some patience around the course and not forcing any shots along with some consistency in putting, all four golfers have the ability to post a good score. If any of them advance to states, it will make a successful season even greater.

WEST LINCOLN

Coach: Matt Lytton

Reese Coltrane, Sr. (37.2, 9 a.m.); Melony Hoffman, Fr. (46.2, 9:10 a.m.); Gracie Campbell, So. (52.6, 9:20 a.m.); Natalee Gentry, So. (54.6, 9:20 a.m.); Aynsley Howard, Fr. (54.4, 9:40 a.m.).

Coltrane is the lone player with postseason experience as she finished sixth at regional last year on the way to the state tournament. A member of the Rebels state championship team during the spring 2021 season, she is looking to reach her fourth state tournament. The senior also had the low nine-hole score this season at 37, hitting the mark three times, as well as 38 two other times. In fact, 6 of her 11 rounds were below 40.

INDIVIDUALS

PATTON

Coach: Matt Baker

Players: Allie Witherspoon, Sr. (40.4, 9 a.m.), Katie Riebel, Jr. (40.6, 9:10 a.m.)

Both Witherspoon (5th) and Reibel (13th) return to regional action this fall with Witherspoon looking to advance to the state tournament for the fourth time.

3A WEST REGIONAL

Cedar Rock Country Club, Lenoir, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.

TEAMS

EAST LINCOLN (Western Foothills Athletic 3A Champion)

Coach: Jon Hancock

Players: Kyla Callahan, Jr. (42, 10:10 a.m.); Aspen Greene, Sr. (46.2, 10:20 a.m.); Maddie Reynolds, Fr. (50.6, 10:30 a.m.)

Callahan and Greene are in their third regional and were a part of a team that finished sixth at last fall’s event. Callahan led the way with a runner-up finish. East Lincoln lost the first team round, then won the next five rounds to win the WFAC title. Callahan was second individually with Greene and Reynolds coming in fourth and fifth, respectively.

HIBRITEN (Northwestern 3A-4A Champion)

Coach: Larry Taylor

Players: Trinity White, So. (39, 9:30 a.m.); Gabby Woods, Jr. (44.25, 9:40 a.m.); Mabry Land, Jr. (46.4, 9:50 a.m.); Zoey Walker, Sr. (48, 10 a.m.); Carley Watson, Sr. (53.8, 10:10 a.m.)

Led by White’s third-place finish, Hibriten was the 3A West runner-up and finished eighth at the state tournament. Land and Walker also return to the region round. White was the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference player of the year.

Coach’s comments: Our goal is to make state as a team.

ASHE COUNTY

Coach: Nathan Colvard

Players: Chloe Neal, Fr. (50.8, 10 a.m.); Addie Shaw, So. (53.8, 10:10 a.m.); Paige Roten, So. (55, 10:20 a.m.)

Shaw is the lone player for the Huskies with postseason experience, finishing 38th at last year’s regional. Roten has the low score for the team with a 47 during the Northwestern 3A/4A event at Orchard Hills.

Coach’s comments: Chloe has led us in scoring all year. She has come in her freshman year and been our leader. We’re expecting big things from her the next three years. Addie is a returning all-conference performer for us. She struggled with her swing in the beginning of the year, but she has worked really hard to regain her form. She has shown outstanding mental toughness. Paige has improved greatly since last year. Her hard work and determination have paid off, and that shows in her scoring.

ST. STEPHENS

Coach: Andy Bennett

Players: Addie Kehoe, So. (52, 10 a.m.); Eva Cronnin, Jr. (54, 10:10 a.m.); Christa Swanner, Sr. (55, 10:20 a.m.)

Swanner (tied for 39th) is the Indians’ lone returnee to the regional tournament. Kehoe, Cronnin and Swanner finished seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A. Kehoe had the low round for St. Stephens at 48.

INDIVIDUALS

FREEDOM

Coach: Rob Scott:

Players: Hana Piercy, Jr. (54.2, 11 a.m.)

Coach’s comments: We are excited for Hana Piercy making her first regional appearance. It will be a great experience for her, and I know she is excited.

HICKORY

Coach: Daniel Willis

Players: Lillian Bowman, So. (41.8, 10:20 a.m.); Claire Graham, Jr. (45.6, 10:30 a.m.)

This the second regional for both players with Bowman coming in for a tie at 19th to advance to the state tournament. Bowman was the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference player of the year, winning the individual championship by one stroke.

Coach’s comments: Cedar Rock is a very challenging course for the West Regional and is in outstanding shape. Lillian has been very consistent in every match this season. She finished medalist twice during conference play and does a great job thinking her way around the course. She made a lot of clutch shots, chips and putts coming down the stretch to the win the conference championship, and I look for her to do the same at Cedar Rock. Claire finished third in the conference and was medalist at Catawba Springs. She can get it going and can go low at anytime. She is playing her best golf at the right time heading into regionals.

WEST IREDELL

Coach: Patric Patterson

Players: Kennedy Gaulding, Sr. (45.4, 10:40 a.m.)

Gaulding returns to her third regional, missing out during her sophomore season due to injuries in an auto accident. She advanced to the state tournament last season after making the cut with an 18th-place finish at regional.

Coach’s comments: Kennedy Gaulding will be competing in regional competition for the third time in her career. She is coming off a conference season that saw her tied for fourth overall in the Western Foothills 3A, and her 9-hole scoring average has dropped by almost three shots since last year. We are looking forward to a good day at Cedar Rock on Tuesday.

4A WEST REGIONAL

Stonebridge Golf Club, Monroe, Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.

TEAMS

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Coach: Brent Durmire

Players: Parker Matlock, So. (44, 10:10 a.m.); Meredith Wike, Fr. (46); Chelsey Arney, Sr. (48); Kendra Potter, Fr. (49)

Arney (tied for 34th) and Matlock (tied for 41st) return to regionals with the two first-year players also making the cut. Matlock had the low round for the team with a 40 twice in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference rounds at Mimosa Hills and Boone Golf.

Coach’s comments: Chelsey Arney is a senior and leader for the Cougars and will be going to regionals for the third straight year. Parker Matlock was the medalist in two conference matches this season. She will be going to regionals for the second straight year. Meredith Wike and Kendra Potter made great improvements as the season progressed putting them securely into regionals.

Note: Tee times listed for the 4A West Regional by the NCHSAA were incomplete when this preview was prepared.

INDIVIDUALS

SOUTH CALDWELL

Coach: Darren Hart

Players: Rylee Farr, Jr. (43.8, 10:10)

This will be the second regional representing the Spartans, as she finished 51st last fall. She finished the regular season with a team-low round of 40 at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference event at Boone Golf.