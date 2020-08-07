GoFundMe set up for family of Crawdads groundskeeper

A difficult 2020 got even tougher for the Hickory Crawdads this week, as head groundskeeper Cody Bryant died Monday at age 25 from complications due to COVID-19. Formerly a resident of Clover, South Carolina, Bryant was born in Gastonia and graduated from Clover High School in 2013 and Spartanburg Community College in 2016.
After earning a degree in horticulture from Spartanburg CC, Bryant was part of the grounds crews for the Greenville Drive and Myrtle Beach Pelicans before becoming the Crawdads’ head groundskeeper in 2019. The Drive are the Class A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and the Pelicans are the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, while the Crawdads are the Class A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.
In the wake of Bryant’s death, a GoFundMe account was established by Drive Vice President of Stadium and Field Operations Greg Burgess, who previously worked with him. The GoFundMe was started to provide relief to Bryant’s family.
“His sudden loss has left all his family and friends shocked and in disbelief,” the post reads. “For anyone who knew Cody, understand that his light shined bright in anyone and anything he came across.”
As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe had already surpassed its goal of $5,000, raising over $8,500 to assist Bryant’s family. To donate to the fund, visit www.gofundme.com and search for Cody James Bryant.
