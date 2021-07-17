Gee wins age group at High Point Junior Open

HIGH POINT — Hickory native David Gee had a standout performance during the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA) Triad Chapter High Point Junior Open this past Wednesday and Thursday at Blair Park Golf Course and Oak Hollow Golf Course. The rising eighth grader at Jacobs Fork Middle School won the boys’ 13-15 age group with a two-day total of 143 (1-under-par).
After shooting a 73 in the first round at Blair Park, Gee finished with a 70 in the second round at Oak Hollow. In addition to winning his age group, he also tied for fifth overall behind High Point’s Davis DeLille (Day 1 65, Day 2 71) in first, Cornelius’ Will Dalton (74, 68), Elon’s Brad Graizar (72, 70) and Charlotte’s Landon Hawley (71, 71) in a tie for second and Winston-Salem’s Sean Finan (68, 75) in a tie for fifth.
DeLille, Dalton, Graizar, Hawley and Finan were also the top five finishers in the boys’ 16-18 age group, while the rest of the top five behind Gee in the boys’ 13-15 age group were Greensboro’s Freddy Ortmann (74, 70) in second and the foursome of Pinehurst’s Bizzell Pate (76, 70), Salisbury’s John McCoy (74, 72), Kernersville’s Cole Rouse (73, 73) and Southern Pines’ Nick Joyce (66, 80) in a tie for third.
The top five overall finishers on the girls’ side were Raleigh’s Kaitlyn Rand (75, 77) in first, Summerfield’s Elli Flinchum (81, 81) in second, Raleigh’s Terra Schmitt (79, 85) in third, High Point’s Madison Dial (85, 88) in fourth and Mount Olive’s Anna Reimers (83, 91) and Chapel Hill’s Lily Jordan (88, 86) in a tie for fifth.
Hickory’s Jay Busic also participated in the tournament, tying for 36th in the boys’ overall standings and 24th in the boys’ 16-18 age group with a two-day total of 153. He shot a 69 in the opening round before posting an 84 in the second round.
The TYGA, a division of the Carolinas Golf Association, provides playing opportunities for its members, conducts educational seminars and events, acts as a junior golf informational clearinghouse, provides free USGA handicaps to junior golfers in North Carolina, recruits sponsor clubs that grant junior access to golf facilities in North Carolina, publishes monthly North Carolina junior rankings and awards Junior Player of the Year and all-state awards to the top juniors in North Carolina. Membership is open to any boy or girl who is a legal resident of North Carolina, is 18 years of age and under and has not started college.