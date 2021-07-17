Gee wins age group at High Point Junior Open

HIGH POINT — Hickory native David Gee had a standout performance during the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA) Triad Chapter High Point Junior Open this past Wednesday and Thursday at Blair Park Golf Course and Oak Hollow Golf Course. The rising eighth grader at Jacobs Fork Middle School won the boys’ 13-15 age group with a two-day total of 143 (1-under-par).

After shooting a 73 in the first round at Blair Park, Gee finished with a 70 in the second round at Oak Hollow. In addition to winning his age group, he also tied for fifth overall behind High Point’s Davis DeLille (Day 1 65, Day 2 71) in first, Cornelius’ Will Dalton (74, 68), Elon’s Brad Graizar (72, 70) and Charlotte’s Landon Hawley (71, 71) in a tie for second and Winston-Salem’s Sean Finan (68, 75) in a tie for fifth.

DeLille, Dalton, Graizar, Hawley and Finan were also the top five finishers in the boys’ 16-18 age group, while the rest of the top five behind Gee in the boys’ 13-15 age group were Greensboro’s Freddy Ortmann (74, 70) in second and the foursome of Pinehurst’s Bizzell Pate (76, 70), Salisbury’s John McCoy (74, 72), Kernersville’s Cole Rouse (73, 73) and Southern Pines’ Nick Joyce (66, 80) in a tie for third.