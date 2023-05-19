NEWTON — The Gastonia Post 23 American Legion baseball team knocked off host Hickory Post 48 by a 13-4 final on Thursday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. The victory came one night after Post 23 suffered a one-run home loss at the hands of Hickory in the season opener, with both clubs moving to 1-1 following Thursday’s contest.

Gastonia finished with nine hits as compared to seven hits for Post 48, and Post 23 won despite committing five errors. On the other side, Hickory had two errors.

After scoring single runs in each of the first four innings and holding Hickory to a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, Post 23 scored nine runs in the top of the fifth to pull away. Post 48 managed two runs in the bottom of the fifth to account for the final score.

Hickory travels to Shuey Field in Morganton on Sunday for a game against Burke County Post 21 before hosting the Gaston Braves on Monday and traveling to Lincoln County Post 455 on Tuesday for a game that will be played at East Lincoln High School. All games for Post 48 are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.