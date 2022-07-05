Gaston nips Post 48 in Game 2 of Area IV baseball playoff series

BELMONT — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team outhit the visiting Gaston Braves during Game 2 of their opening-round Area IV playoff series, but Gaston ultimately prevailed by an 8-7 final to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. The contest was played on Monday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, and the loss was Hickory’s seventh in its last eight games.

The Braves (14-3) collected their sixth straight victory despite being outhit 10-8 and committing two errors as compared to one miscue by the Post 48 (6-14) defense. Hickory couldn’t hold a 5-0 lead after the first inning, as Gaston scored three runs in the top of the second and four in the third before Post 48 tied things at 7-all thanks to single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth frames. The Braves tallied the go-ahead and eventual winning run in the seventh.

Isaiah McDowell registered three singles for Hickory, while Hayden Tabor and Henry Stewart had two singles apiece. Josh Barkley finished with a double and a single, with William Weidner supplying Post 48’s remaining base hit.

Luke Davis pitched the first 2 2/3 innings for Hickory before giving way to Hollis Morphis, who took the loss despite surrendering just one run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings of relief. Meanwhile, Gaston’s Ethan Simmons earned the win following 3 1/3 innings of one-run, four-hit relief with two strikeouts and two walks.

Caleb Burr had a home run, a double and a single for Gaston, which also received two singles from Gavin Blackwood and one single each from Daniel McClellan, Riley Hawkins and Dylan Owenby.

Game 3 is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. at South Point High School. Game 4 (if necessary) would take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Newton.