Gaston knocks off Post 48 to open Area IV baseball playoffs

BELMONT — The Gaston Braves defeated the visiting Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team 11-4 in Game 1 of their best-of-five series in the opening round of the Area IV playoffs on Saturday. The contest was played at South Point High School.

Gaston (13-3) outhit Hickory (6-13) 12-7 and overcame a 3-1 deficit after three innings thanks in large part to a seven-run output in the bottom of the fourth. Post 48’s Isaiah McDowell had three hits to lead all players, while Justin Skewes finished with two and Josh Barkley and Silas Isenhour added one apiece.

Leading 2-1 after the opening inning, Post 48 added another run in the top of the third before the Braves struck for seven runs in the fourth. Both teams scored a run in the fifth, while Gaston tallied two runs in the sixth to account for the final margin.

Game 2 was scheduled to be played at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Sunday, but was postponed to Monday at 7 p.m. Game 3 will be played on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at South Point.