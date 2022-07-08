Gaston eliminates Post 48 from Area IV baseball playoffs

NEWTON — Game 3 of the best-of-five series between Hickory Post 48 and the Gaston Braves in the opening round of the American Legion baseball playoffs began on Tuesday at South Point High School and was suspended after four innings. The teams completed the contest on Wednesday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, with the Braves earning a 6-5 win in nine innings to finish off a sweep of Post 48.

Both teams scored three runs in the first inning before Hickory’s single run in the top of the fourth was answered by a two-run output from the Braves (15-3) in the bottom half of the frame. Post 48 (6-15) tied things at 5-all in the sixth, but Gaston ultimately outlasted Hickory in an extra-inning affair.

Despite the loss, Hickory outhit the Braves 9-7 behind two hits including a home run from Isaiah McDowell, two hits apiece from Silas Isenhour and Justin Skewes and one hit each from Hayden Tabor, Aidan Landrum and Ryan Zych.

As for Gaston, it received two hits each from Gavin Houser, Julian Hall and Daniel McClellan to go with one hit from Riley Hawkins.

Liam Brady and Sam Carpenter were the pitchers used by Gaston, with Carpenter earning the win following six innings of one-run, five-hit relief with eight strikeouts and one walk. Meanwhile, Elijah Miller started for Hickory and was relieved by McDowell after four innings.

The Braves will face Cleveland County Post 82-155 in the Area IV quarterfinals, with Game 1 of the best-of-five series scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. at South Point High School. Cleveland received a bye in the opening round of the postseason.