Garcia's grand slam enough for Crawdads in 4-2 victory

GREENSBORO — The Hickory Crawdads started their first winning streak of the season on Saturday night, defeating the Greensboro Grasshoppers for the second straight night. Hickory scored all of its runs in the first inning en route to a 4-2 road victory at First National Bank Field.

After moving to 3-2, the Crawdads will look to earn a series win over Greensboro (2-3) in the sixth game of the season-opening set today at 2 p.m. Hickory begins the home portion of its schedule with a game against the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while the teams will also play Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. before wrapping their six-game series with a 3 p.m. contest next Sunday at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Greensboro outhit Hickory 9-2, but one of the Crawdads' hits was a grand slam from David Garcia in the top of the first inning. Following walks to Frainyer Chavez, Justin Foscue and Blaine Crim with one out in their first at-bat, the Crawdads' Garcia clobbered a 1-0 pitch over the left-center field fence to give the visitors an early 4-0 advantage.

Hickory's other hit came on a two-out single from Crim in the eighth, while the Crawdads walked six times as a team during Saturday's contest. As for the Grasshoppers, they scored single runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth frames on a solo homer from Francisco Acuna and an RBI double from Aaron Shackelford.

The winning pitcher was Hickory reliever Seth Nordlin, who tossed 3 2/3 innings of two-run, five-hit ball with four strikeouts and no walks. Starter Avery Weems lasted two innings for the Crawdads, while Grant Anderson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief and Nick Snyder pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.