Game 1 of Crawdads' home series postponed

Tonight's series opener between the Hickory Crawdads and the Winston-Salem Dash at Hickory's L.P. Frans Stadium has been postponed out of caution for the health and safety of fans, players and staff due to the tropical depression that is expected to bring severe weather to the area throughout the week. Tonight's contest will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader beginning on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Wednesday night's 7 p.m. game is still on as scheduled for now, but could be moved as well after the Crawdads consult with local meteorologists.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fans with tickets for tonight's contest can redeem their tickets for one of the Crawdads' 11 remaining home games. The Battle of the Bags cornhole tournament that had been rescheduled for tonight will now be held on Sept. 7.

The nightcap of Thursday's doubleheader will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. The same ticket will be good for both games.

Hickory enters the six-game series with an overall record of 40-48 and a home mark of 19-28, while Winston-Salem is 33-57 overall and 18-30 on the road. The series continues through Sunday, when the Crawdads will host the Dash in a contest that is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.