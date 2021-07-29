Gallo trade impacts Hickory's roster

The Texas Rangers completed a trade with the New York Yankees Thursday morning that will have an impact on the roster of the Hickory Crawdads, according to information released by the Rangers.

The trade centered around former 2013 Crawdads player and current major league All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, who went from the Rangers to the Yankees in a trade-deadline deal, along with reliever Joely Rodriguez.

Coming to the Rangers are four of the top 30 prospects of the Yankees. They include infielders Josh Smith, Trevor Hauver and Ezequiel Duran and pitcher Glenn Otto.

According to a tweet sent Thursday afternoon by John Blake, executive vice president of communications for the Rangers, Smith, Hauver and Duran will be assigned to Hickory, while Otto will go to Triple-A Round Rock (Texas).

According to MLB.com, Smith (7), Duran (8), Hauver (19) and Otto (23) will slot into the Rangers’ top-30 prospect list.