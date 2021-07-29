Gallo trade impacts Hickory's roster

The Texas Rangers completed a trade with the New York Yankees Thursday morning that will have an impact on the roster of the Hickory Crawdads, according to information released by the Rangers.
The trade centered around former 2013 Crawdads player and current major league All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, who went from the Rangers to the Yankees in a trade-deadline deal, along with reliever Joely Rodriguez.
Coming to the Rangers are four of the top 30 prospects of the Yankees. They include infielders Josh Smith, Trevor Hauver and Ezequiel Duran and pitcher Glenn Otto.
According to a tweet sent Thursday afternoon by John Blake, executive vice president of communications for the Rangers, Smith, Hauver and Duran will be assigned to Hickory, while Otto will go to Triple-A Round Rock (Texas).
According to MLB.com, Smith (7), Duran (8), Hauver (19) and Otto (23) will slot into the Rangers’ top-30 prospect list.
Smith, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the second-round pick of the Yankees in 2019 out of Louisiana State. He began this season at Low-A Tampa before a promotion on June 8 to the Crawdads’ High-A East rival Hudson Valley (New York). The 23-year old, who has played shortstop in the Yankees' system, has hit for a slash line (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) of .324/.448/.641 in 39 games with 24 extra-base hits to go with 17 steals.
Duran, a native of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic, signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2017. Named a Short-Season-A All-Star by Baseball America in 2019 after playing with Staten Island, the 22-year-old has spent all season at Hudson Valley. In 67 games with the Renegades, the infielder (plays mostly at second base) has a .290/.374/.533 slash with 33 extra-base hits and 12 steals.
Hauver, a native of Chandler, Arizona, was a third-round pick of the Yankees in 2020 out of Arizona State. The 22-year old has spent the entire season at Low-A Tampa, where he slashed .288/.445/.498 with the Tarpons with 28 extra-base hits in 66 games. Hauver, who played almost exclusively at second with Tampa, will make his High-A debut.
All three players assigned to Hickory are on the team’s reserved list until they arrive with the Crawdads. The Rangers have not announced which current players will come off the Hickory roster.