Freeman hits 2 HRs, drives in 6 as Crawdads top Dash

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 8-2 on the road Wednesday, improving to 12-11 in 2022. With Wednesday’s win, the Crawdads evened the six-game series between South Atlantic League opponents at a game apiece, dropping Winston-Salem to 14-9 in the process.

The Crawdads outhit the Dash 12-5 behind three hits from Cristian Inoa, two home runs including a first-inning grand slam from Cody Freeman — who registered six RBIs on the night — two hits apiece from Evan Carter and Keyber Rodriguez and one hit each from Aaron Zavala, Trevor Hauver and Chris Seise. Hickory starting pitcher Ben Anderson (2-1) collected the win thanks to five innings of two-run, five-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk, while John Matthews tossed three innings of relief and Eudrys Manon handled the ninth.

The clubs combined to leave 19 runners on base, with Hickory finishing 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and Winston-Salem finishing 1-for-7 in such situations. Dash starter Chase Solesky (1-3) was tagged with the loss after lasting just two-thirds of an inning, surrendering four runs on three hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Winston-Salem hosts Hickory again tonight at 7 p.m., while Friday’s contest will start at the same time.