Foscue homers again, but Crawdads fall to Aberdeen

Second baseman Justin Foscue hit his second solo home run in as many nights for the Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday, but that was the only run the home team could muster in a 5-1 loss to the Aberdeen (Maryland) IronBirds. The defeat was Hickory’s third straight overall and fourth in its past five home games.

Playing in front of 1,353 fans at the Crawdads’ L.P. Frans Stadium, the IronBirds (35-26) scored the game’s first run in the top of the opening inning. Adam Hall tripled on the second pitch from Hickory starter Seth Nordlin and scored on Jordan Westburg’s sacrifice fly to right.

Hickory (25-37) evened the score on Foscue’s one-out blast in the bottom of the fourth, but Aberdeen was able to pull away late after scoreless frames in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. A two-run single from Dylan Harris made it 3-1 in the eighth before an RBI double from Maverick Handley and a sacrifice fly to center from Westburg accounted for the IronBirds’ final two runs in the ninth.

Aberdeen outhit the Crawdads 10-7, with Hall registering three hits, J.D. Mundy tallying two hits and Westburg and Harris each notching one hit and two RBIs. Handley added one hit and one RBI, while Gunnar Henderson and Shayne Fontana finished with one hit apiece.