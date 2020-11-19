Former Moravian Prep star signs with OKC Thunder

A player with local ties is taking his talents to the professional level.

Josh Hall, a former North Carolina State commit who declared for the NBA draft in April after playing a postgraduate season at Moravian Prep in Hudson, went undrafted Wednesday. However, shortly after the draft the 6-foot-9, 190-pound forward signed a two-way deal with Oklahoma City, meaning he will split time between the Thunder’s main club and their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma Blue, during the upcoming season.

Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com first reported the news on Hall — who averaged a team-high 24 points to go with 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists at Moravian Prep during the 2019-20 season — in a tweet early Thursday. Ranked the No. 40 recruit by ESPN last season and No. 21 by Rivals, the 20-year-old helped the Lions finish 34-3 on their way to capturing the Phenom Hoops state championship this past March.