Former minor leaguers Seager, Hudgens launch website

Justin Seager and Brock Hudgens grew up attending baseball camps in North Carolina and were ultimately drafted by major league organizations. Now the former UNC Charlotte standouts are trying to help today’s youth find the baseball or softball camps that best fit their needs.
Their website, Play'n Sports, launched Monday. The website’s mission is to provide an easier way for parents and athletes to find local baseball/softball camps and for coaches and athletic organizations to get the word out about upcoming camps and other events that may be of interest to those parents and athletes.
Seager and Hudgens are now 29-year-olds, but they met many years ago at a showcase event at Piedmont High in Monroe. They later played baseball together at UNC Charlotte before Seager was drafted by the Seattle Mariners as a first baseman in 2013 and Hudgens, a pitcher, was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers a year later.
Neither made it to the major leagues, but both spent time in professional baseball before moving on to other ventures. They eventually began discussing the idea of starting a website, which led to the creation of Play’n Sports.
“I think we knew that there are so many options and it’s hard to find something that’s even right down the street,” said Seager, a Charlotte native whose older brother Kyle and younger brother Corey are infielders for the Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively. “We wanted to make it easy for parents and athletes because we know it’s kind of a pain going website to website or you might not know that website exists.
“We definitely just wanted to make it easier and we wanted to help promote the game,” he added. “We wanted to help promote kids getting outside and being healthy, learning those life lessons from sports, and we just think that it’s going to be very helpful.”
Hudgens noted that parents typically “find baseball and softball camps through word of mouth,” but they wanted to simplify the process for them. There are both paid and free camps available at Play’n Sports.
“So let’s say there’s a person out there who really can’t afford a camp at a college,” said Hudgens, who currently lives in Granite Falls. “There’s nonprofits that will be on our website to help promote for free. There will be free camps on our website through another organization that’s trying to help their level of communities.”
At some point, Seager and Hudgens hope to add more sports, but for now they’re focusing on what they know best.
“It depends on how fast we grow, of course,” said Hudgens. “Right now we are basically gonna be around North Carolina, South Carolina, a little bit into Virginia, maybe Tennessee. And then we will go into other states, and then we will go to different sports later on.
“We did realize that there’s a need to start out with baseball and softball first because that’s our background, but also because there’s around 45 million kids in America that play an organized sport, but around 25 million of those kids between certain ages play baseball and softball,” he continued. “So two sports take up over half of the kids playing sports overall.”
Seager and Hudgens have vivid memories of camps they attended as children and teenagers. Those camps not only fostered their love of baseball, but helped them get noticed by college coaches.
“I think it was very helpful (to attend camps),” said Seager, who battled injuries in high school that made his recruiting situation more difficult. “... I got lucky to find (UNC) Charlotte and they came and watched me work out. I kind of had to recruit myself and then went to a camp and they gave me an opportunity, gave me a spot.
“I ended up earning a scholarship and that allowed me to go to Charlotte, go to school,” he added. “And fortunately I did very well there as well and was able to get drafted. It was a huge help just for me specifically.”
For Hudgens, it was a camp he attended at UNC Greensboro that sticks out most in his mind.
“When I was a kid, I remember I was around the age of 8 to 10 I think, and every year I would go to the same baseball camp at UNCG,” said Hudgens. “... I remember bits and pieces of it and how much fun I had when I was little, and that’s the type of enjoyment that I think every kid should experience, but they’re not gonna be able to experience it if parents can’t find the website, where the location’s at, where that camp is.
“Growing up it’s important for kids to understand and find that baseball or softball camp where they can have fun, meet new kids, meet friends, see what it’s like at colleges to play there,” he continued. “Because when I saw UNCG’s campus I was like, ‘Wow, I would love to play somewhere like this,’ and my dream became a reality when I was in high school. But if I had never went to UNCG, I would have never known that there was something like that out there that I would want to do.”
Creating an account is free for parents and athletes at Play’n Sports, where they can compare different camps and where new camps are constantly being added. The website can be found at www.playnsports.com, where there’s much more information available.
“We got to interact with college baseball player and college coaches at these camps, and that’s what we’re trying to do for these kids is just build the game overall, build their knowledge and let them have fun,” said Hudgens. “... We’re trying to change the overall experience for kids and parents for camps because there are really, really good camps out there and we want those camps to be found so parents and kids learn more about the game.”
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.