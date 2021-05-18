Former minor leaguers Seager, Hudgens launch website

Seager and Hudgens have vivid memories of camps they attended as children and teenagers. Those camps not only fostered their love of baseball, but helped them get noticed by college coaches.

“I think it was very helpful (to attend camps),” said Seager, who battled injuries in high school that made his recruiting situation more difficult. “... I got lucky to find (UNC) Charlotte and they came and watched me work out. I kind of had to recruit myself and then went to a camp and they gave me an opportunity, gave me a spot.

“I ended up earning a scholarship and that allowed me to go to Charlotte, go to school,” he added. “And fortunately I did very well there as well and was able to get drafted. It was a huge help just for me specifically.”

For Hudgens, it was a camp he attended at UNC Greensboro that sticks out most in his mind.

“When I was a kid, I remember I was around the age of 8 to 10 I think, and every year I would go to the same baseball camp at UNCG,” said Hudgens. “... I remember bits and pieces of it and how much fun I had when I was little, and that’s the type of enjoyment that I think every kid should experience, but they’re not gonna be able to experience it if parents can’t find the website, where the location’s at, where that camp is.